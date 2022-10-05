City of Opelika repeals rental inspection ordinance, will refund inspection fee to landlords

The City of Opelika has officially repealed the rental inspection ordinance, and landlords who paid the inspection fee will be refunded.

Opelika Ward 2 Councilwoman Erica Baker Norris said she is happy about this decision.

“I told them last year that this was not going to be the right solution,” she said.

On the other hand, Mayor Gary Fuller and Council President Eddie Smith expressed disappointment.

“It’s a crying shame that some people must live in dangerous and deplorable situations,” Fuller said. “I am most grateful that the majority of our landlords are doing the right things and provide a safe place for families to live.”

Opelika’s ordinance, which went into effect on Jan. 1, required landlords renting residential dwelling units to have the property inspected for compliance with the property maintenance code and be granted a rental occupancy certificate.

When a unit became vacant, the property was required to be inspected again and a new rental occupancy certificate issued if three years have passed since the last inspection. A building could have been re-inspected earlier, however, if a citizen filed a complaint alleging code violations.

During the time that the ordinance was in effect, Fuller said inspectors found problems such as windows being nailed shut, improperly maintained natural gas fixtures and the absence of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The Opelika City Council voted on Tuesday to repeal the ordinance after the Alabama Supreme Court rejected a similar ordinance in another city in the state.

On Aug. 26, after hearing the case of "The City of Center Point v. Atlas Rental Property, LLC, and Spartan Invest, LLC," the court ruled that Center Point’s rental ordinance violated the Alabama Uniform Residential and Tenant Act. The court informed the city to stop taking registration fees and stop conducting inspections.

Fuller said repealing this ordinance also authorizes the city to refund the landlords who paid the registration and inspection fee. In total, the city collected $13,865.

“I think we worked hard to get the ordinance approved, and I think that the intent of approving the ordinance was the right thing to do,” said Smith, the council president who also represents Ward 4. “I also agreed that we probably should have repealed it based on the Supreme Court’s ruling.”

Smith said the city will use the ordinances in place to do what’s necessary to make sure that the people of Opelika are living in good housing conditions.

“Some of the landlords that adamantly opposed the residential rental ordinance said that we had existing code and policy to regulate substandard housing,” Fuller said. “Be assured that we’re going to do everything we can legally do to help ensure that our citizens live in safe and decent housing.”

Norris confirmed that the city has an ordinance from 2016, which she said accomplishes the same goal as the repealed ordinance, but it doesn’t cost the taxpayers anything unless they don’t keep their property up to code.

Norris said the City still has an obligation to make sure citizens are living in safe conditions, whether they’re renters or owners of a property.

“If we focus on those tenants who are not in a safe place and those who are renting to them, then I think the outcome's the same,” she said. “The City of Opelika still has an opportunity to invest in more affordable housing for those citizens who are living in the conditions that they’re in that are deplorable.”

The City of Opelika is still involved in a lawsuit regarding the rental inspection ordinance, but Norris said the attorneys are in discussion about resolving the situation and bringing it to a close.

In Dec. 2021, a month before the ordinance began to be enforced, three Opelika rental property owners, Edna Ward, Eleanor Perry and SMB Rentals, managed by Susan Bolt, filed a lawsuit against the city stating that the ordinance is an overreach of the government.

Norris said it’s unfortunate that the City has had to hire two attorneys to go through this process, but she’s glad that the final result means that the landlords will be refunded.

“It’s always a win for us and for them when the citizens speak and then we listen,” she said.