City of Opelika responds to social media backlash about new apartment project near downtown

The City of Opelika responded Wednesday to criticism on social media of an apartment complex planned for the corner of 10th Street and Avenue C.

In a letter to the community, Matt Mosley, city planning director, addressed specific concerns raised about The Taylor, a four-building complex to feature 182 one- and two-bedroom units.

“There seemed to be a lot of misinformation about where exactly the property was, about whether or not it was in a historic district and whether or not it would be removing historic buildings or homes,” Mosley said.

He said The Taylor will not be located within a historic district, and that it would provide “somewhat a transition between downtown Opelika and the surrounding properties” and would be a “gateway from I-85 to the heart of the city.”

Mayor Gary Fuller said the development, planned for a few blocks from downtown Opelika, will be within walking distance of restaurants and businesses and “improves the economic viability” for merchants downtown. He said the site is currently home to a farmer's market, a scrap metal dealer and several vacant buildings.

“I think some folks are thinking if The Taylor gets built on Avenue C that the next thing someone would be wanting to build is a five-story apartment complex on North Railroad Avenue,” Fuller said. “I think the chances of that happening are slim to none. I just don’t see it. I would not support that. I don’t believe the city council would support it, and I certainly don’t think the historic commission would support it.”

The project has already been passed by the Planning Commission, and Opelika City Council in its Tuesday meeting will look at three different issues regarding the proposed development including rezoning the property, modification of the residential living requirements and vacating the alleyway within the property.

The property owner is Marsh Real Estate Investment LLC from Opelika and the development company is Sierra Development Group Incorporated from Macon, Ga.

Erica Baker Norris, Opelika Ward 2 City Councilwoman, said she will be hosting a community meeting with Marsh Real Estate Investment to answer questions from the community about affordable housing.

The meeting will be held on March 19 at 9 a.m., and Norris is awaiting confirmation from Opelika Public Library that the meeting can be held there.

“We are going to answer a lot of those questions that people have and concerns that people have about the property,” Norris said. “The Marshes will be there to answer some questions including affordability. They have also mentioned to me that there are plans for some additional affordable housing that they are planning to invest in as well.”

Social media complaints

Members of the community have been sharing their opinions about The Taylor project on Facebook, with recurring themes being that the apartment complex would “ruin” the “historic charm” of the downtown area, would be too expensive, and would cause traffic issues.

One Facebook post called for citizens to sign a petition titled “Don’t Ruin Opelika!” with a goal of gaining 1,000 supporters. As of Wednesday afternoon the petition had 780 supporters.

“Do not let Opelika turn into Auburn," one poster wrote. "Every time one of these apt buildings go up we lose the natural beauty of our city. And then it will be over run (sic) with way to (sic) many people and that takes away our historic charm as well.”

“Please don’t ruin the Opelika we know and love by building these unattractive buildings,” another wrote.

Some were concerned about the height of the buildings in the planned complex.

Others speculated about the cost to live in the new apartment complex, which will feature a swimming pool, workout room, grill area and other amenities, while lamenting the lack of affordable housing in the area.

Traffic was another concern.

“This area frames our historic district," one individual commented. "We need to keep this area from being run over by development. The proposal would drastically increase the traffic on 10th street, which is already heavy. This street is used often by emergency vehicles. Heavier traffic will make it more problematic to make their way through to emergencies.”

City's response

In his letter, Mosley said the goal is to create a downtown where people will live, work and play, and that the “missing piece” for the downtown area is housing.

“Housing can occur while maintaining Opelika’s rich inventory of historic structures and the fabric of downtown,” he wrote. “This includes adding residential units where it is possible above existing structures and behind our historic buildings downtown.”

Mosley explained that any growth within the historic downtown area is required to be reviewed and approved by the Historic Preservation Commission.

“This safeguard prevents buildings out of character being placed within our designated historic districts,” he wrote.

In response to concerns about the height of the building, Mosley said the planned complex will be four stories high, or approximately 48 feet tall. He said The Taylor would be “by no means one of the tallest buildings downtown, nor is it out of character,” and he pointed out that it would be shorter than the Lee County Courthouse (54 feet) and the first gable of First Baptist Church (58 feet).

Mosley wrote that The Taylor will not be seen from downtown and would mostly be hidden behind the existing trees and other buildings.

The building design uses art deco styles, he said, which is “present within the historic district and were relevant from the significant period of Opelika’s downtown district."

“The use of a flat roof is consistent with both downtown in general and this area," he wrote. "Additionally, the materials on these buildings include primarily brick, stucco and lap siding.”

On the subject of affordable housing, Mosley wrote, “The Planning Department does not typically know whether a project is intended to be an affordable housing project or what the expected rent will be during our review. We look at the design and impact it could have on the City, neighborhood, and adjacent property owners.”

Mosley stated there was a “need and desire” for residential units downtown.

In a conversation Wednesday afternoon with the Opelika-Auburn News, Fuller said the price of rent is up to the owner of the property to decide and is not something for the city government to determine. He said the developers hadn't shared with him the projected rental fees, and Eddie Smith, the Council president, later said he hadn't seen the rates either.

In response to citizen's worries about traffic, Mosley wrote that the city's engineering department is planning to add space for a center lane to 10th Street “to ease traffic congestion.”

“This might appear to cause traffic concerns, but this location would be considered one of the least likely areas to contribute to sprawl or traffic,” he wrote.

Read Mosley's entire letter by going to the city website at www.opelika-al.gov and clicking on the link under "newsflash."