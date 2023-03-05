The City of Opelika has gone Hollywood in a new video spot for the short film series Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid.

The Viewpoint Project creates short form videos, typically around three to six minutes, that highlight industries and topics around the world. Hollywood actor Quaid hosts the show, book-ending each segment with an introduction and a closing.

Opelika’s Viewpoint Project video was released on the city’s social media platforms late last month. The video features Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, Opelika City Councilman George Allen, and President and CEO of AO Tourism Robyn Bridges. Each talk about what makes Opelika a great place to live and visit.

The video short begins with Dennis Quaid on a television set talking up travel destinations.

“We are a globe-trotting culture,” Quaid says in the clip. “More and more of us every year get the itch to get out and discover the energy of a city, a quiet retreat, or even a foreign culture. Journey with us today as we explore some of the most beautiful destinations in the world.”

The video then moves to familiar aerial shots of Opelika’s downtown and the Tiger Town shopping district. Mayor Fuller can be heard talking up the city over the footage.

“What makes Opelika a great place to live are the people. Whether it’s a community, a business, a church, a team, great people do great things,” Fuller said. “Our community is future-focused.”

Familiar businesses from around the town are prominently featured throughout the video. Mama Mocha’s Coffee, Zazu’s, Rock and Roll Pinball, and 10,000 Hz Records all make appearances.

“Opelika is the coolest city. You have to start with the downtown, which is a historical area,” Bridges said in her segment. “There are tons of cool things to see and do.”

Recreation activities like the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail and the Opelika Sportsplex’s pickle ball courts are also featured in the spot.

The video is best summed up by George Allen, though.

“I’ve lived in Opelika all my life, I’ve raised my family here, they were educated here,” Allen said. “Of course, I’ve had the opportunity to go to other cities and a couple of other countries, but I experienced nothing that would make me want to leave Opelika.”

In addition to the Opelika segment, over the years Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid has highlighted subjects including the Clemson University sports program, diversity in the skilled trades, international business strategy, drones in farming and even the Slinky.