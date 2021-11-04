City of Opelika sought input from citizens for future development plans

The City of Opelika held the first meeting for the 2040 Community Visioning Workshop Wednesday night, where citizens came to participate in planning for the future development of the city.
Those who attended Wednesday night’s meeting participated in polls to answer questions about the city’s needs, issues, desires, strengths and weaknesses.
“What we're trying to do with this is answer three questions: Where are we at now, where do we want to go and how do we get there?” said Brandon Nolin, consultant from Houseal Lavigne and senior project manager.
As the city continues to grow, local citizens said they want to attract businesses that are essential to the lifeblood of the community and want to develop the workforce already in the area.
When polled, the top two types of development locals want in Opelika include mixed use and entertainment.
Mixed-use development is a blend of residential and commercial development that will eliminate the problem of driving far distances.
Citizens also requested bringing entertainment businesses like a bowling alley to the community, so people won’t have to go to surrounding communities.
Other areas of concern include sidewalks in neighborhoods and around schools, pedestrian and cyclist lanes and affordable housing.
After the 2020 census, data showed that the City of Opelika has grown from about 26,000 people to 31,000 people, according to Matt Mosley, the planning director for the City of Opelika.
The addition of about 5,000 new residence led the city to consider what Opelika should look like as it continues to grow.
“The city of Opelika has been working off of the same plan since the early 2000s,” Mosley said. “With all this growth and change we felt that we really needed to start fresh and look at everything from a different perspective.”
To develop this plan, Mosley believes it’s vital to receive input and feedback from local citizens.
“This is a workshop where we can sit together as a community and come up with a vision for what we want Opelika to be in the next 20 years,” Mosley said.
At the meeting, citizens broke into groups to discuss and draft a framework for land use by marking on a map what kind of development should go where.
Each group presented their map and ideas, and the City of Opelika plans to compile the information from every group to make the best plan.
“We’ll take these ideas and citizen input and continue to shape it and work to create a unified vision,” Mosley said. “It will take a while to create those goals, but next year we’ll start working towards creating those policies.”