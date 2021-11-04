City of Opelika sought input from citizens for future development plans

After the 2020 census, data showed that the City of Opelika has grown from about 26,000 people to 31,000 people, according to Matt Mosley, the planning director for the City of Opelika.

The addition of about 5,000 new residence led the city to consider what Opelika should look like as it continues to grow.

“The city of Opelika has been working off of the same plan since the early 2000s,” Mosley said. “With all this growth and change we felt that we really needed to start fresh and look at everything from a different perspective.”

To develop this plan, Mosley believes it’s vital to receive input and feedback from local citizens.

“This is a workshop where we can sit together as a community and come up with a vision for what we want Opelika to be in the next 20 years,” Mosley said.

At the meeting, citizens broke into groups to discuss and draft a framework for land use by marking on a map what kind of development should go where.

Each group presented their map and ideas, and the City of Opelika plans to compile the information from every group to make the best plan.