City of Opelika to hold election in February for tax renewal that supports Opelika City Schools

The City of Opelika has scheduled a special election on Feb. 28 for citizens to vote on a tax renewal that supports Opelika City Schools.

“It’s not a new tax. It’s a renewal of a tax that’s currently in place, and this tax is then being collected and given to the Opelika school system,” said Eddie Smith, Opelika City Council president and Ward 4 councilman.

Currently, Opelika is levying the special property tax for the support and furtherance of education at the rate of 11 mills on each dollar. A mill rate is the amount of tax payable per dollar of the assessed value of a property, usually $1 per $1,000.

City Attorney Guy Gunter said in Opelika there is a total of 54 mills of property taxes. A percentage goes to the state, the county, the school system and other areas.

“We’re voting on an 11 mill tax so about one-fifth of your taxes is paid to the school system under this one renewal tax,” Gunter said.

This tax must be renewed every 28 years. If it is renewed in February, Gunter said it will take effect in 2025 and will run through 2052.

“The citizen’s rate of taxation will not go up if they vote for this tax,” Gunter said. “It’ll be the same rate they’ve been paying for many, many years.”

OCS Superintendent Farrell Seymore said this tax was first voted on in 1948, was renewed in 1968 at a rate of 5 mills and renewed again in 2000 at a rate of 11 mills.

“This is a significant part of our budget. Eleven mills is approximately a little over $7 million to our local revenue of Opelika City Schools,” Seymore said. “It goes into our general fund, which makes up a significant portion that allows us to do many other wonderful things in the school system.”

The tax is said to allow OCS to fund additional counselors, instructional coaches, special education units, teaching units, electives, advanced placement courses, career technical programs, art, band, choir, theater, supplies, facility maintenance, other upgrades and more.

“This long standing renewal has helped support schools for such a long time, and we feel like this continuance of this tax renewal will continue to maintain our excellent funding, our excellent programs and our ability to attract and recruit the greatest talent to our city,” Seymore said.

Smith said: “We’re asking the people of the City of Opelika to vote yes for a renewal of a tax that’s currently in place. That is what makes a difference in our school systems versus other school systems in keeping them as one of the leading school systems in the state.”

Smith said voting to renew this tax also benefits the city as a whole because having a strong school system attracts more families and businesses to the area.

“It’s important that we maintain the status that we think we have achieved with our school system and continue to make it better,” Smith said. “Without the proper funding that would not be possible.”

Smith encourages citizens to vote and to vote yes for the tax renewal.

Important dates to remember:

Tuesday, Jan. 17, is the first day to apply for absentee ballots. Applications can be obtained from the City Clerks’ office.

Thursday, Feb. 23, is the last day to apply for absentee ballots. Applications must be received by the City Clerk by 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27, is the last day for a voter to hand-deliver absentee ballots, which must be delivered by 4:30 p.m.

If an absentee ballot is returned by mail, it must be postmarked by Feb. 27 and received by noon on Feb. 28.

Tuesday, Feb. 28, is the day of the election.

Tuesday, March 7, the City Council will meet in the courtroom of the Municipal Court Building to canvas the election results at 12 p.m.

“This election is for all registered and qualified electors of the state who reside within the boundaries of the City of Opelika ONLY and have resided therein for at least thirty (30) days or more immediately preceding the date of such election, and who are qualified to vote in the county precinct which embraces and covers the corporate limits of the City of Opelika in which the elector resides shall be authorized to participate in said election,” said the release from the City.