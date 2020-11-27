City to encourage local shopping on Small Business Saturday

The city of Opelika wants its residents to shop local on Small Business Saturday to help support the city’s business leaders and economy.
Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward said shopping at locally owned businesses is a great way to support those who provide jobs and services to the community and who sponsor community events and organizations.
“Small Business Saturday is a really great event each and every year for our community. It encourages people to really get out of their big box retailers and shop local during the holiday season,” Ward said.
“Many of our retail shops in downtown Opelika are locally owned and operated so when you spend money here, your money stays in the community and goes to support your neighbors; people you go to church with, people your kid goes to school with, the people that sponsor your little league team and community events.”
In declaring Nov. 28 Small Business Saturday, Mayor Gary Fuller said most people who shopped locally agree that supporting small businesses has a positive impact on their own communities.
“97 percent of consumers who shopped on Small Business Saturday agree that small businesses are essential to their community,” Fuller said. “That’s very, very important in Opelika. I’m going to tell you who supports the Opelika High School band, the cheerleaders, Dixie Youth Baseball, Girl Scouts, Brownies. It’s not Amazon.com, it’s our small businesses located downtown, in Tiger Town and USA Town Center. Local small businesses create jobs and boost our local economy.”
Additionally, Ward said he hoped the large screen showing of the Iron Bowl in downtown would attract more people to come and spend time near the local retailers and restaurants Opelika has to offer.
“To everybody who comes to that event, we’ll be passing out complimentary Small Business Saturday tote bags and different promotional items to encourage people to shop small,” Ward said.
“Anybody who brings us a receipt that shows they bought something from one of the downtown retailers will be entered to win a gift basket full of gifts and gift cards.”
