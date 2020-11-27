City to encourage local shopping on Small Business Saturday

The city of Opelika wants its residents to shop local on Small Business Saturday to help support the city’s business leaders and economy.

Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward said shopping at locally owned businesses is a great way to support those who provide jobs and services to the community and who sponsor community events and organizations.

“Small Business Saturday is a really great event each and every year for our community. It encourages people to really get out of their big box retailers and shop local during the holiday season,” Ward said.

“Many of our retail shops in downtown Opelika are locally owned and operated so when you spend money here, your money stays in the community and goes to support your neighbors; people you go to church with, people your kid goes to school with, the people that sponsor your little league team and community events.”

In declaring Nov. 28 Small Business Saturday, Mayor Gary Fuller said most people who shopped locally agree that supporting small businesses has a positive impact on their own communities.