‘Clothing is food to the soul’: Owner of Eula Mae’s Boutique carries on memory of her mother

The owner of Eula Mae’s (Eua la la) Boutique in Opelika, LaTara Hardnett first established her clothing business in 2017 by selling clothes out of the trunk of her car.

Hardnett, a 44-year-old Opelika native, is also a real estate agent with Three Sixty and an afterschool coordinator at Dean Road Elementary for grades K-2.

By December 2021, she opened up a store front boutique on 109 South Eighth Street and it became the first Black-owned boutique in downtown Opelika, which Hardnett said means everything to her.

“Financially with the economy, it’s very hard for all businesses right now, but especially to be an independently owned and operated Black business,” she said.

While Hardnett has faced challenges, she said what she enjoys most is meeting the women and families who come to the boutique looking for the perfect clothing item.

She loves seeing customers’ reactions while shopping and seeing how the experience can transform a bad day into a good day.

Hardnett never really thought about the possibility of opening a clothing boutique until after having a daughter of her own. While shopping with her daughter, Laila Haynes, she said the high prices made it difficult, especially while being a single mother.

That’s when she got the idea to create her business and provide affordable and stylish clothing options for women and children.

“Clothing is just like food to the soul,” Hardnett said. “When you go shopping and when women come in here and they’ve had a long day or if they have had a conflict or just a difficult time, they can come in and do something for themselves. Shopping is like one of those things that’s soothing to the soul. It’s therapy really.”

Hardnett said she and her mother Eula Mae both loved clothing, so she named the boutique after her to carry on her memory and legacy. Saturday, July 16, marks the anniversary of her mother’s birthday.

On Sept. 6, 1996, Eula Mae had a massive heart attack while working at East Alabama Mental Health and passed away. Hardnett was 18 years old at the time.

“Everything that I do is for my mother,” she said. “As soon as you walk in, you see her picture.”

This photo of Eula Mae is framed and displayed on a shelf on the back wall for customers to see when they first open the doors.

The boutique is also family run. Hardnett along with her daughter and three of her aunts – Virginia Dowdell, Lillie Bailey and LaTraysa Love – all work together to honor Eula Mae through the business.

“It bridges the gap and brings us together,” Hardnett said.

Eula Mae’s Boutique recently won the minority business of the quarter from the Opelika Chamber of Commerce for the spring quarter of 2022.

“That meant everything. That just continued my mother’s legacy,” Hardnett said.

Haynes, Hardnett’s 18-year-old daughter, said she shares a passion for fashion with her mother and believes that wearing the right outfit can give people confidence.

“I feel like we say don’t judge a book by its cover, but we definitely judge by the way you look on the outside,” she said. “So I think presentation is everything. How you carry yourself and how you look every day is important, so these clothes will definitely be implemented when I go into court someday.”

Haynes recently graduated from Auburn High School in May and has plans to attend LSU in the fall and join the law program under African American Studies.

During high school, Haynes was not only a student and cheerleader but also worked at the boutique. She said she enjoys being able to help her mother.

“My mom has definitely instilled hard work and no slacking in doing what I need to do to be the person that I am,” Haynes said.

One of the reasons Haynes wants to pursue a career in law is so she can help others like her mother.

Eula Mae’s Boutique partners with different churches and other community groups in the area that help women who struggle with drug addiction and are going through rehabilitation.

“I try to reward them monthly or during holidays with clothing because, like I said, clothing to me is more like therapy,” Hardnett said. “Eula Mae’s is so much more than clothing.”

Hardnett said the boutique doesn’t have set hours, but instead is open based on availability, need and by appointments. She posts the stores hours daily on the Facebook page Eula Mae’s (Eua la la). Here customers can prepay for items and pick them up at the boutique.