Collegiate Hotel owners to turn Fusion into new brunch restaurant called Staks

The former Fusion location in downtown Auburn is turning into Staks Pancake Kitchen, set to open April 2023.

Collegiate Hotel owner Kim Wirth said Staks is a breakfast, lunch and brunch concept that will serve specialty pancakes and classic breakfast items from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We thought that would be a great fit for what we think will be a great restaurant, and a need here in downtown Auburn around a breakfast, brunch, lunch concept,” Wirth told Opelika-Auburn News. “The full menu is available during the entire time that we're open and so it'll be more of a morning, afternoon concept. We won't be opening for dinner.”

Customers can expect classic breakfast items including biscuits and gravy, French toast, omelets, and of course, stacks of pancakes in a variety of flavors. According to Wirth, there will also be items specific to the Auburn location, including nods to the town’s sports heritage. Much of the product will be sourced locally as well.

“The other thing that we're really proud about is the quality of the food, that's something that (co-owner Brian Wirth) and I feel very passionately about,” Kim Wirth said. “We want to be able to love the food that we're serving.”

One unique aspect of Staks is tabletop griddles. Kim Wirth said there will be two tables that will feature the griddles and allow customers to gather, socialize and make their own pancakes tableside.

“That's actually what I think is going to be one of the most popular things about the restaurant is we're going to have two community tables right at the front,” Kim Wirth said. “You get your pancake batter and you get to pick your toppings. And then it's a community atmosphere where people can customize their own pancake. It's kind of that teppanyaki idea of gathering and cooking your own food and we think even the most novice chef will be able to master pancakes.”

The new restaurant is expected to seat around 160 people. In addition to the regular tables and the griddle tables, there will also be an event space that customers can rent out. There will be entrances on Magnolia Avenue as well as from the municipal parking lot behind the building.

Brian and Kim Wirth are both Auburn graduates who bought the old Wittle Dorms in downtown Auburn in 2017. The couple went on to renovate that property into the Collegiate Hotel which opened in 2018. They came across the Staks concept, however, while still living in Germantown, Tenn., a suburb of Memphis. Kim Wirth said she and her husband loved the concept and felt the restaurant owners’ values aligned with their own. They began to consider opening a location here in Auburn as well.

“We had always kind of joked that we needed to bring a Staks to Auburn when we moved here,” Wirth said. “We had the opportunity to purchase the Fusion location. We thought that would be a great fit for what we think will be a great restaurant, and a need here in downtown Auburn.”

Staks already has three locations in the Memphis area, all owned by one family. The Auburn location will be the first outside of the Memphis metro.

“Even though we're technically a franchise we're working with them to really customize everything from the décor to the menu to make it feel local to Auburn,” Wirth said.

The business is currently hiring. Wirth said prospective employees can contact her at auburngm@stakspancakes.com.