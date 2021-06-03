 Skip to main content
‘Come Hungry:’ Burger Wars to take place in Downtown Opelika on Saturday
'Come Hungry:' Burger Wars to take place in Downtown Opelika on Saturday

Burger Wars is back in downtown Opelika this Saturday.

“Come hungry,” Opelika Rotary Club president Dixie Broadwater said. “We’re thrilled to offer Burger Wars again for the community.”

This event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday with local restaurants, businesses and tailgaters going head-to-head in grilling the best burger in town.

For a $2 tasting ticket offering one-fourth of a burger per ticket, those looking for a bite can sample from several local entities, including Opelika Police Department, Rob’s Ribs, La Cantina and more.

There are three griller categories: restaurants, businesses and tailgaters. Judges will rate the burgers from each category and all winners will be announced at 2 p.m.

Pat E. Melt, the event’s mascot, and Auburn University’s Aubie the Tiger will make an appearance.

Tasting tickets are for sale the day of the event starting at 10:45 a.m. The ticket tent will be stationed at the corner of Eighth Street and North Railroad Avenue.

The grillers will be stationed along North Railroad Avenue, Eighth Street and First Avenue in Downtown Opelika. 

The Big Bite Battle, an annual eating competition between the Opelika and Auburn Fire Departments, starts at 1 p.m., with the winner taking home the coveted traveling Fire Hydrant trophy. Opelika Fire Department has a two-year winning streak. 

The seventh annual hamburger grilling competition is sponsored by Opelika Rotary Charitable Foundation, the non-profit arm of Opelika Rotary and Happy Hour Rotary Club.

Proceeds from the event help the Opelika Rotary Charitable Foundation fund the back pack program at The Food Bank of East Alabama.

