'Coming full circle:' Sound Wall in Opelika to host jazz series with Auburn native Khari Allen Lee

The Sound Wall in downtown Opelika will be kicking off a new jazz series with Auburn native Khari Allen Lee and his New Orleans-based group the New Creative Collective Friday night.

For Lee, the lead saxophonist for the group, he said this will be a “really powerful full circle experience” as he returns to the Auburn-Opelika area after almost 20 years.

Lee and his band will present two performances on Friday night at The Sound Wall located at 605 Avenue B in Opelika. The doors will open for the early show at 6 p.m., food will be provided by Chef Chris Wilton and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

With a New Orleans theme, the menu will include mini muffalettas, vegetarian gumbo, andouille and chicken jambalaya, dirty-rice egg rolls with creole remoulade and pralines.

The doors will open at 8:30 p.m. for the late show which will begin at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, Lee and the band will be hosting a workshop at 10:30 a.m.

“One of the components of the whole series is we want people to be able to engage in a workshop,” said Rob Slocumb owner and operator of The Sound Wall. “The workshop is open to any kind of player, any instrument, any genre of music, any skill level. We want to try to encourage as many people to come and check it out.”

The workshop is open to all ages and Slocumb said attendees will be able to mingle with the band and ask questions.

Lee will be leading the workshop and plans to discuss improvisation of American music, which incorporates a lot of different colors and themes.

“We’re going to toss around some melodies and some ideas, gonna take some questions,” Lee said. “We have some great musicians great artists, let them do what they do and shine the light on these processes to hopefully help people to come to a better and deeper understanding and be able to take those gems on their own journey towards musical discovery.”

Tickets can be purchase on The Sound Wall website at thesoundwallopelika.com or by calling 334-575-3477. To attend Friday night’s performance, tickets cost $40 and to attend Saturday’s workshop, tickets are $45.

Full Circle

Growing up in a musical family, it was natural for Lee to also find his passion in music.

Lee, 42, grew up in Auburn and graduated from Auburn University in 2002 with a degree in music education. He said he was inspired by professor Rick Good, who is now the head of the Department of Music.

After graduating, he moved to Boston to attend Berklee College of Music then traveled to New Orleans where he earned his masters at the University of New Orleans, worked with prominent musicians and learned different styles.

Throughout Lee’s career he’s recorded music with Dr. John, the Treme Brass Band, and Terence Blanchard. He was featured in the Oscar-winning 2018 film “Green Book” and has performed with Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Alvin Batiste, Branford Marsalis, Ellis Marsalis, Ravi Coltrane and more.

Around 2011, Lee created the band New Creative Collective.

The five members of the band include David Pulphus, a Grammy Award-winning bassist; Davy Mooney, a New Orleans native guitarist and professor at University of North Texas; Gerald Watkins Jr., a worldwide touring drummer and New Orleans music educator and Marcus Akinlana, drummer and visual artist.

During the performance Friday night, Akinlana will create visual art with the music and Lee will also incorporate spoken word.

The group performs original music as well as arrangements of songs by popular artists such as Bob Marley, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and John Lennon.

Currently, Lee is the lead saxophonist for the New Creative Collective and they have published three albums so far. He tours with the band as well as with Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra.

Lee and his wife Annika moved back to Auburn after he was chosen as the 2022 Daniel F. Breeden Eminent Scholar in Residence for the Arts & Humanities at Auburn University, where he now serves as a guest faculty member in the Department of Music.

Jazz Series

Slocumb, 48, owns and operates The Sound Wall with his wife Jen. In 2017, they restored a historic home in Opelika and created a versatile recording studio equipped for rehearsals, a listening room for live performances and a space for artist residence.

Slocumb said they’ve finally been able to host events again this year after taking a hit from the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Before the pandemic, Slocumb said he hosted a mini jazz series and was blown away by the crowd that was drawn to the event, so he’s excited to see the turn out for this weekend.

As Slocumb started planning the event, he found out that Lee had returned to Auburn and said it “just made sense” to have him kick off the jazz series.

“Khari is an incredible performer,” Slocumb said. “Whoever’s in the room (Friday) night is gonna be blown away. And then, of course, his band is just some of the best musicians. They’re all world class musicians.”

Lee said the event will be a celebration of music, food, creativity, artistry and American heritage.

“I expect people to be pumped! I expect them to be excited and for there to be healing in all sorts of ways that I can only begin to imagine,” Lee said. “For people to be inspired, people to have new levels of understanding and insight, for people to leave with full bellies and full hearts and warm feet from the music moving them.”