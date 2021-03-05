 Skip to main content
Commercial vehicle crash near Shorter causes I-85 South delays
Commercial vehicle crash near Shorter causes I-85 South delays

Police lights

Residents driving towards Montgomery on Interstate 85 South can expect some traffic delays.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division were notified of a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle that struck a bridge and caught fire at about 6:02 a.m. Friday, authorities said.

The crash occurred on Interstate 85 at the 22-mile marker, about 2 miles west of Shorter. One of the southbound lanes is obstructed as a result, authorities added.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is also responding to the crash to assist with traffic control.

