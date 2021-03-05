Commercial vehicle crash near Shorter causes I-85 South delays

Residents driving towards Montgomery on Interstate 85 South can expect some traffic delays.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division were notified of a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle that struck a bridge and caught fire at about 6:02 a.m. Friday, authorities said.

The crash occurred on Interstate 85 at the 22-mile marker, about 2 miles west of Shorter. One of the southbound lanes is obstructed as a result, authorities added.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is also responding to the crash to assist with traffic control.

