Community approaching pivotal time in fight against COVID as hospitalizations decline

East Alabama Medical Center saw its lowest number of COVID-19 patients since July 14 on Wednesday as a pivot point in time approaches: back to school.

There were 42 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Wednesday, 41 of which were confirmed to have the virus, according to the hospital data.

Hospital officials see the decline as both a good and bad thing.

“We have had fewer COVID admissions as well as patients discharged home to recover, but we have also had loss of life and that is devastating to all involved,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “Talking about death is not pleasant, but we cannot forget those who have passed because of COVID-19. Each of them leave behind a family who is grieving and a story that ended too soon because of this virus.”

With back to school looming, hospital officials are reminding the community that this not a time to relax.

“If anything, we need to be much more vigilant as we approach the opening of schools as well as possible athletic events and Labor Day,” Atkinson said. “COVID-19 is not going to simply disappear; we have to adjust to it.”

Back to school