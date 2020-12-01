Community asked to flatten the curve as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise ahead of expected Thanksgiving surge

COVID-19 continued to spread at a high rate during the holiday weekend with the number of new cases soaring in east Alabama counties, and Tuesday’s new numbers come before the expected rise in newly reported cases following Thanksgiving.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 3,376 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Tuesday, 2,014 confirmed cases and 1,362 probable cases. There were 210,037 confirmed cases and 42,863 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama. The combined total was 252,900 cases on Tuesday, according to Bamatracker.com, an online COVID-19 database.
There were 3,280 confirmed deaths and 358 probable deaths in the state as well, according to ADPH.
ADPH reported 73 new virus cases in Chambers County, 144 in Lee County, 26 in Macon County, 50 in Russell County and 117 in Tallapoosa County from Friday to Monday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
- Chambers County – 1,135 confirmed, 692 probable, 1,827 combined
- Lee County – 4,851 confirmed, 3,021 probable, 7,872 combined
- Macon County – 662 confirmed, 93 probable, 755 combined
- Russell County – 1,990 confirmed, 276 probable, 2,266 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,413 confirmed, 459 probable, 1,872 combined
ADPH said Tuesday’s numbers were high because of a delay in reporting to ADPH because to the holiday weekend.
Alabama has yet to see the effects of the Thanksgiving holiday when it comes to the pandemic, according to the Associated Press.
“The problem is none of this is due to Thanksgiving,’ Dr. Don Williamson, the former state health officer who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association, noted. He said it will take several more days to start seeing the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings on cases and hospitalizations,” the Associated Press reported.
Hospitalizations
EAMC had the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since Aug. 17 on Monday, with 45 patients. Monday’s total was an increase of 15 patients since the previous Wednesday, according to hospital data.
There were 38 patients hospitalized on Tuesday due to several patients being discharged on Monday.
“I think back to July 1 when we had 24 patients in-house with COVID, but exactly three weeks later we peaked at 62 patients,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “We definitely attributed that to the July 4th holiday, and that’s what concerns hospitals throughout the U.S. right now. A lot of hospitals were already near capacity before Thanksgiving and now we all anxiously await what the next 7 – 10 days will bring.”
Alabama recorded the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide on Tuesday with 1,785 patients hospitalized at 107 hospitals. Tuesday’s total surpassed Monday’s record-breaking hospitalizations of 1,731 virus hospitalizations at 104 state hospitals. The previous high was 1,613 hospitalizations on Aug. 6, according to ADPH.
Flatten the curve
EAMC officials are asking the public to buy-into the ‘flattening the curve’ idea again to help avoid putting healthcare systems at risk for being overrun this winter.
“The support from the community—both here and throughout the nation—helped significantly flatten the curve in the Spring,” Brooke Bailey, EAMC’s Infection Prevention director, said. “But, like new year’s resolutions, many people grew tired of the restricted lifestyle, and drifted away from the steps that were helping. Now, here we are on December 1, and the cases and hospitalizations are far and away higher than in the Spring.”
Bailey added that she understands people are tired of COVID-19.
“COVID-19 is unlike anything any of us have dealt with in our lifetimes,” she said. “Of course, most people are excited by the prospects of the vaccines that are seeking emergency use authorization from the FDA as they could seemingly reduce the spread of COVID-19 greatly.”
However, Bailey noted that experts say a significant level of vaccine distribution is still months away, which is why flattening the curve is still important.
“We know that’s a tough ask during the holidays, but we’re asking it for the health of our community and for our employees and physicians,” she said.
EAMC update
EAMC saw fewer positive COVID-19 cases through its (334) 528-SICK call center as well a second straight week of decline in the positivity rate.
The hospital system tested 322 people, of which 34 were positive, during the shortened Thanksgiving week. The positivity rate was 10.6 percent, down from the previous week's rate of 11.5 percent, according to hospital data.
EAMC reminds the community that its testing conducted through the call center accounts for only about 20 percent of new positive virus cases in Lee County each week.
“While EAMC reported 34 new cases from Nov. 23-25, ADPH.org reported a total of 178 new cases for Lee County, which is 19.1 percent,” a Tuesday news release from EAMC reads.
Local numbers
The average number of COVID-19 cases reported in the past two weeks also rose in almost every east Alabama county during the weekend. Chambers County’s average rose from about 16 cases on Friday to about 17 on Tuesday, according to ADPH data.
Macon County’s average rose from about 6.1 cases on Friday to about 6.8 cases on Tuesday. Russell County’s average rose from about 11.7 cases on Friday to about 12.5 cases on Tuesday.
Tallapoosa County’s average saw the biggest jump during the weekend. The county’s average rose from about 14.9 on Friday to about 19.5 on Tuesday, according to ADPH.
Lee County’s average is the highest average among all east Alabama counties, but the county saw its average drop during the weekend. The county’s average fell from about 45.1 cases on Friday to about 44.1 cases on Tuesday, ADPH data shows.
Of the 3,280 reported deaths in Alabama, 42 are from Chambers County, 52 from Lee County, 18 from Macon County, three from Russell County and 89 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 358 probable deaths, eight are from Chambers County, 14 from Lee County, four from Macon County and two from Tallapoosa County.
Schools
The Alabama State Department of Education and ADPH did not update its K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard last week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The next dashboard update is slated for Friday.
A total of 2,261 cases were reported to ADPH and the department of education the week ending on Nov. 20.
Auburn City Schools, however, provided a COVID-19 update on its social media platforms. The school system reported 13 COVID-19 cases to ADPH during the week of Nov. 23-27. An additional 31 students and staff members are quarantined due to the potential of close-contact exposure.
