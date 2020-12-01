Community asked to flatten the curve as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise ahead of expected Thanksgiving surge

Alabama has yet to see the effects of the Thanksgiving holiday when it comes to the pandemic, according to the Associated Press.

“The problem is none of this is due to Thanksgiving,’ Dr. Don Williamson, the former state health officer who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association, noted. He said it will take several more days to start seeing the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings on cases and hospitalizations,” the Associated Press reported.

Hospitalizations

EAMC had the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since Aug. 17 on Monday, with 45 patients. Monday’s total was an increase of 15 patients since the previous Wednesday, according to hospital data.

There were 38 patients hospitalized on Tuesday due to several patients being discharged on Monday.

“I think back to July 1 when we had 24 patients in-house with COVID, but exactly three weeks later we peaked at 62 patients,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “We definitely attributed that to the July 4th holiday, and that’s what concerns hospitals throughout the U.S. right now. A lot of hospitals were already near capacity before Thanksgiving and now we all anxiously await what the next 7 – 10 days will bring.”