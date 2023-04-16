The Community Foundation of East Alabama set up a fund Sunday afternoon for the victims in the mass shooting downtown that killed at least four people and injured several others.

Police have released few details about the incident, but stated it was "tied to a party." Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez named Philstavious Dowdell as one of the victims.

Katie Whittelsey, president of the Community Foundation of East Alabama, reached out to Raymond Porter, the superintendent at Tallapoosa County Schools, to partner with him in establishing the Caring for Dadeville Fund.

“When I spoke to him, he’s just in shock. This is such an unexpected, horrific tragedy and a reminder that we need to invest in our children and teens to ensure we all have a brighter future,” Whittelsey said. “There are tremendous needs that are going to come from this event, whether it’s covering funeral costs, hospital transportations or counseling and support.”

To make a donation, visit https://www.cfeastalabama.org/caring-for-dadeville. Checks addressed to Community Foundation of East Alabama Caring for Dadeville Fund can also be mailed to P.O. Box 165 Opelika, AL 36803-0165.

All donations made to the Fund, minus credit card fees, will be distributed as grants to organizations that are addressing the needs of the victims and Dadeville community.

CFEA serves as a local center for philanthropy that has a history of raising funds for needs in the community. The organization recently raised a quarter of a million dollars for tornado relief.

“I think that there are going to be a lot of needs that surface from this tragic event, and the goal would be to best support the Dadeville community,” Whittelsey said. “Our hope is to work with the community leaders, with their mayor and with their superintendent. [We want] to make sure that funds get distributed to the nonprofits that best support the Dadeville community, victims and their families.”

Barbara Patton, treasurer of CFEA, said they will be working with the Dadeville community to see how to best distribute the funds collected, but it will likely go towards needs such as counseling at the schools, funeral expenses or whatever is needed. CFEA can only give to nonprofits, which includes the school system and the city.

“We are saddened and distressed about what’s happened in Dadeville,” Patton said. “We reach out to the families and express our concern and our grief over what has happened.”

Whittelsey added, “It's our goal for East Alabama to be a place for everyone to call home, and when an event like this happens, we believe that the best thing that can happen is to support the community and the local organizations that are making a difference.”

Raymond Porter, the superintendent at Tallapoosa County Schools, said it's important to not lose sight of the fact students have been impacted the most by this situation. Counseling will be available to all students in the Tallapoosa County schools on Monday. He said resources will also be available to Dadeville High school administrators, teachers and students "as we help navigate this tragic event and the road to recovery."

"My heart is heavy this morning for the families and friends who are suffering and grieving this morning after the senseless tragedy our community experienced last night," Porter said. "Please join me in lifting up the victims, their loved ones and the Dadeville community in prayer."

Dadeville Police Chief Jonathan Floyd said he doesn't want this shooting to reflect poorly on the community.

"Please do not let this moment define what you think about the city of Dadeville and our fine people," Floyd said. "What we’ve dealt with is something no community should have to endure."

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville took to Twitter to share his reaction to the news.

"Heartbreaking news overnight from Dadeville. Praying this Sunday morning for all of the victims, their families, and the entire Dadeville community," he tweeted.

First Baptist Church of Dadeville also held a community prayer vigil in the church parking lot on Sunday for a time of prayer. Local pastors, Dadeville Mayor Jimmy “Frank” Goodman, council members and community members attended.

- Opelika-Auburn News reporter John West contributed to this article.