The Community Foundation of East Alabama awards grant to faith-based organization in Opelika that aims to fight human trafficking and advocates for victims and survivors.

The group gave a $500 check to Worthy², a group that wants to tackle the issue at its root by education others and speaking against pornography

"We are proud to support the important work of worthy squared," said Fred Kam, the chairman of the Community Foundation of East Alabama. "Their dedication to helping victims of commercial sexual exploitation and sex trafficking is truly inspiring, and we are honored to be able to play a small role in their efforts."

Worthy2 (worthy squared) provides direct support to victims of commercial sexual exploitation and sex trafficking. The organization’s founder, Kathryn Guthrie, said their focus is on building relationships with the victims and being able to provide for their needs.

The organization provides clothing, emergency safe shelters, transportation, medicine and other resources. Worthy2 also helps assist victims throughout the court process and connects them to resources to help them detox from any drug addictions, earn their GED, receive counseling, receive trauma-informed treatment, get their record expunged or establish a long-term residential living situation.

According to the International Labour Organization, about 6.3 million people are victims of forced commercial sexual exploitation. Nearly 5 million of those victims have been identified as women and girls.

National databases report that the U.S. is the number one consumer of sexual exploitation in the world. The purpose of the grant is to help strengthen Worthy2‘s funding for victim services and allow the organization to better support victims during their road to recovery.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of the Community Foundation of East Alabama," Guthrie said in a release. "This grant will allow us to expand our outreach efforts and provide even more support to those who have been affected by these terrible crimes."

The Community Foundation of East Alabama is hopeful that this grant will make a meaningful difference.

“Worthy2's commitment to providing support and assistance to these victims is truly commendable, and we look forward to seeing the organization continue to make a positive impact in the community,” the CFEA release stated.

CFEA’s goal is to promote philanthropy by connecting people who care with causes that matter, to serve the charitable purposes of their donors and meet the charitable needs of the community.

The organization serves Lee, Russell, Tallapoosa, Macon and Chambers counties, and provides grants and support to a wide range of organizations and initiatives in the area, with a particular focus on education, health, and community development.