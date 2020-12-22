Community rallies behind Opelika health center for the holidays

Arbor Springs also received a little Christmas cheer from Opelika High School’s horticulture program this year with the gift of poinsettias grown by the students of Ginny Gaberlavage.

The iconic Christmas plants are usually sold as a part of a fundraiser for their program, but this year Gaberlavage said they would be better used as a gift to the residents of Arbor Springs.

“We just dropped them off because it was a terrible, terrible, terrible year,” Gaberlavage said in a release. “We didn’t do it for recognition. We just wanted to give back.”

To top it all off, the entrance to Arbor Springs was thoroughly decorated in time for Christmas with the help of local business Thalamus, LLC with a giant lighted wreath.

Thalamus owner Allen Conradi came to hang the wreath with a bucket truck, and said his company had employees with family ties to the health center.

“We just know so many folks connected to Arbor Springs,” Conradi said in a release. “Any way we can help and brighten their spirits, we’re glad to do it.”

Place-Chaffin said the community support was critical for the staff and residents of Arbor Springs now given the hardships they’ve endured throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but the next couple of months could still be really, really tough,” she said. “We appreciate people helping us light up Arbor Springs this year and encouraging us to hang in there as we approach 2021. Next Christmas will be different.”

