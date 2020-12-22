Community rallies behind Opelika health center for the holidays

Despite all of the hardships experienced over the course of the year, Opelika businesses, students and community members rallied together to show support for the residents at Arbor Springs Health & Rehab Center in time for Christmas.
“We’re trying to keep the cheer level up,” Cheri Place-Chaffin, the director of nursing at Arbor Springs, said in a release. “But the staff is tired. Residents are, too. That’s why it means so much for our community to show up and remind us that we are not forgotten.”
Residents from nearby retirement community Springs of Mill Lakes helped put together care-giver survival kits for the staff of Arbor Springs as well as Christmas cards for the center’s residents.
“Everyone likes getting mail,” Christy Lucas, a Mill Lake resident who helped organize the efforts, said in a release. “We all have an extra Christmas card and stamp.”
Lucas said the gifts included in the kits are acknowledgments of the staff's efforts as well as encouragement to help them keep going. Along with other items, they include Lifesavers to remind them of the work they do, safety pins to keep them safe and matchbooks to light their fire when they feel burned out.
“They have been in the trenches throughout this,” Lucas said. “I wish I had a million dollars so I could give them everything. But this is just a little ‘happy’ to let them know that they are very much appreciated.”
Arbor Springs also received a little Christmas cheer from Opelika High School’s horticulture program this year with the gift of poinsettias grown by the students of Ginny Gaberlavage.
The iconic Christmas plants are usually sold as a part of a fundraiser for their program, but this year Gaberlavage said they would be better used as a gift to the residents of Arbor Springs.
“We just dropped them off because it was a terrible, terrible, terrible year,” Gaberlavage said in a release. “We didn’t do it for recognition. We just wanted to give back.”
To top it all off, the entrance to Arbor Springs was thoroughly decorated in time for Christmas with the help of local business Thalamus, LLC with a giant lighted wreath.
Thalamus owner Allen Conradi came to hang the wreath with a bucket truck, and said his company had employees with family ties to the health center.
“We just know so many folks connected to Arbor Springs,” Conradi said in a release. “Any way we can help and brighten their spirits, we’re glad to do it.”
Place-Chaffin said the community support was critical for the staff and residents of Arbor Springs now given the hardships they’ve endured throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but the next couple of months could still be really, really tough,” she said. “We appreciate people helping us light up Arbor Springs this year and encouraging us to hang in there as we approach 2021. Next Christmas will be different.”