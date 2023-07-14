The Opelika and Auburn Police Departments have worked to build on their relationship with the Auburn-Opelika community since the killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020.

Opelika Police Department has worked toward improving training for its officers. They also implemented the “Together Opelika Campaign,” a program meant to grow trust between law enforcement and residents through community engagement and more. Auburn Police Department has implemented the Eagle Watch Program, hosted National Night Out, offered free community safety training and more.

“A lot of the things that we ultimately changed were things that we had already been talking about and working towards doing,” Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey told the Opelika-Auburn News. “Policy wise, we were already ahead of the curve. So some of the changes that came out nationally for some of this police reform were things that we had already done.”

Laticia Smith, the NAACP Lee County Branch 5038 president, said she does believe that Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, City of Opelika Chief of Police Shane Healey and City of Auburn Chief of Police Cedric Anderson have all been very receptive in building better relationships with the community.

“Longterm, what I would also like to see us do is continue to pour into our youth and truly begin to identify gaps that will engage, educate, and empower our community leaders and police departments to collaborate on a larger and more focused scale specific to improving policy and practice changes in the criminal justice system,” Smith said. “Often when I have engaged in conversations, leaders will share that we have a particular program in place to address this or that, which is good.”

Smith suggested creating programs on a larger scale that are directed towards a very focused audience. The hope is that it would have a greater impact and be truly transformational in addressing existing inequities in order to create safe and healthy communities.

In February 2023, a Town Hall Discussion was held where the Local Law Enforcement Agency openly discussed several topics. They discussed protocols and training on the use of force and de-escalation. They also spoke on the scope of an officer’s duty and obligation to intervene in order to prevent excessive force by another officer. They tackled how an officer should provide appropriate medical care. They also spoke about how officers should identify themselves as law enforcement and give verbal warning of their intent to use deadly force.

National Night Out founder Oscar Penn said his organization is designed to build relationships in the community with law enforcement. He feels the community’s needs are being ignored.

“As for relations with George Floyd, it’s really just a smokescreen. The improvement that really needs to happen in our communities is that we’ll need to have a one-on-one situation with each individual cordially,” Penn said. “I’ve spoken in the city council meeting recently about how they have taken the funds that were raised by the concerned citizens and placed them in the hands of city administrators making it hard for us to do the things we need to in order to make our community better for our people.”

Penn said Eddie Smith, president of the Opelika City Council, has worked with concerned citizens in the most positive way.