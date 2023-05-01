Opelika and surrounding communities have been invited to gather at the Lee County Courthouse Square at noon Thursday to commemorate the National Day of Prayer.

Laura Fuller, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller’s wife, said the 45-minute non-denominational event will be filled with prayers for the City of Opelika and Auburn, state, nation and world.

“I do believe in the power of prayer,” she said. “The Bible says, ‘when two or more are gathered in my name, there I will be also.’”

Those leading the prayers include Gary Fuller, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, Greater Peace Baptist Church Rev. Clifford Jones, Covenant Presbyterian Church Pastor Jere Scott Bradshaw and several others. Residents Angela Motley and Cade Farris will be leading the songs.

When asked about the importance of the annual prayer event, Laura Fuller said the first thing that came to mind is the mass shooting at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in downtown Dadeville, where four people were killed and 32 were injured at a Sweet 16 birthday party.

“The Bible says that things are gonna get worse, but we just want to praise God and just thank Him for all our benefits, too,” Laura Fuller said. “Not only to spare us from evil, but just to thank him for all our blessings that we have, especially in this country through the freedom we have to gather in His name.”

Recognized every year on the first Thursday in May, the National Day of Prayer invites people to turn to God in prayer and meditation. It was designated as the National Day of Prayer by former President Ronald Reagan, who signed it into law in 1988. This day was previously observed on July 4 and was established by former President Harry Truman in 1952.

For the past 30 years, Laura Fuller, Bill White and Larry Torbert have teamed up to organize the local event. This year’s nationwide theme comes from the Bible verse James 5:16.

“Pray fervently in righteousness and avail much,” she said. ”People who attend will have the opportunity to lift up the name of Jesus and praise Him.”

Laura Fuller said this isn’t a church service, but is just a chance for believers from any denomination to come together in worship. Chairs and tents will be set up for those who attend.

People are also welcome to bring their lunch. Those who can’t attend can tune in on the radio station Hallelujah 1520 AM or Well 88.7 FM. If it’s raining on Thursday, the event will be moved inside First Baptist Church of Opelika’s 3:15 Center.