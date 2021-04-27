Confusion hovers over next steps in Lee County quarry fight

The fight against a proposed granite quarry near Beulah was back in front of the Lee County Commission Monday night.

Commission chairman Judge Bill English spoke to some public “confusion” over the county’s new planning commission and the May 18 election over whether or not to establish zoning in Beat 13.

The sole question on the ballot asks, “Shall the authority of the Lee County Planning Commission, its master plan and zoning regulations apply to Beat 13?”

English said the planning commission will meet at least twice more before May 18; however, Beat 13 voters have to vote “Yes” on May 18 before the commission can take any legally binding vote – for or against – zoning for CreekWood Resource’s proposed granite quarry.

The planning commission could approve language for or against the quarry bid ahead of the May 18 vote, or not.

“There is no requirement that any type of resolution or ordinance needs to be in place before the election,” said English, referring to some claims in the community that the vote pertained solely to the quarry.