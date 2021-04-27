Confusion hovers over next steps in Lee County quarry fight

The fight against a proposed granite quarry near Beulah was back in front of the Lee County Commission Monday night.
Commission chairman Judge Bill English spoke to some public “confusion” over the county’s new planning commission and the May 18 election over whether or not to establish zoning in Beat 13.
The sole question on the ballot asks, “Shall the authority of the Lee County Planning Commission, its master plan and zoning regulations apply to Beat 13?”
English said the planning commission will meet at least twice more before May 18; however, Beat 13 voters have to vote “Yes” on May 18 before the commission can take any legally binding vote – for or against – zoning for CreekWood Resource’s proposed granite quarry.
The planning commission could approve language for or against the quarry bid ahead of the May 18 vote, or not.
“There is no requirement that any type of resolution or ordinance needs to be in place before the election,” said English, referring to some claims in the community that the vote pertained solely to the quarry.
The commissioners voted to set aside money for the new planning commission to hire expert help, acting on a recommendation from English. The planning commission can spend up to $50,000 to hire a yet-to-be-determined consultant to advise it on zoning issues.
The election is scheduled for May 18. Voting will run 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Pine Grove Church on U.S. 29. It is restricted to registered voters who live in Beat 13.
Public hearing
English noted that the Alabama Department of Environmental Management will host a public hearing on May 20 regarding the air and water emission permits CreekWood would need for the quarry.
ADEM’s public comment period has opened and will run through May 27, so the planning commission has time to settle on a course of action should Beat 13 voters approve zoning, English noted.
The May 20 hearing is set for Opelika’s Municipal Court, located in the city’s new public safety building at 300 Martin Luther King Blvd. Speakers will be allowed into the courtroom one at a time to minimize the coronavirus risk to participants. Supporters and opponents can make oral and written comments into the public hearing record.
English urged anyone who signs up to speak to stick to issues pertaining to air and water emissions from the proposed quarry, as those are the sole issues the ADEM officers will be interested in during the hearing.
ADEM will post video of the hearing afterward on YouTube, but English said the county’s IT staff is working with Opelika city officials into streaming it live at www.leeco.us, just as the city does for its city council hearings.
Rendleman
District Two Commissioner Sarah Brown told her colleagues that they need to start looking for a successor to County Administrator Roger Rendleman, who has announced he will retire in November after 19 years in the job.
“We’re at a six-month time frame, so time is of the essence,” Brown said.
The commissioners agreed to proceed with a nationwide search, with help from Rendleman.
“Nobody knows the job better than he does,” said District Three Commissioner Gary Long.