Congressman Mike Rogers tests positive for COVID-19
Congressman Rogers Town Hall 05

In this 2013 file photo, Congressman Mike Rogers speaks during a town hall meeting at the Auburn Municipal Courtroom. 

 Albert Cesare

Alabama congressman Mike Rogers has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rogers, a Republican congressman for Alabama’s third congressional district, announced Thursday on Twitter that he tested positive for the virus.

“I immediately consulted with the Office of the Attending Physician and am currently self-isolating,” Rogers' tweet read. “I am experiencing mild symptoms but otherwise I am in good spirits and looking forward to getting back to work soon.”

