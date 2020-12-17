Congressman Mike Rogers tests positive for COVID-19

Alabama congressman Mike Rogers has tested positive for COVID-19.
Rogers, a Republican congressman for Alabama’s third congressional district, announced Thursday on Twitter that he tested positive for the virus.
“I immediately consulted with the Office of the Attending Physician and am currently self-isolating,” Rogers' tweet read. “I am experiencing mild symptoms but otherwise I am in good spirits and looking forward to getting back to work soon.”
This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately consulted with the Office of the Attending Physician and am currently self-isolating. I am experiencing mild symptoms but otherwise I am in good spirits and looking forward to getting back to work soon.— Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) December 17, 2020
