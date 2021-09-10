 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Construction begins on Publix shopping center in downtown Auburn
0 Comments
top story

Construction begins on Publix shopping center in downtown Auburn

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Publix Aerial View Rendering.jpg

A rendering of the Publix shopping center in downtown Auburn expected to be complete in fall 2022.

 Daniel Corporation

Construction crews broke ground on the future Publix shopping center in downtown Auburn Wednesday, according to a release from developer Daniel Corporation.

The 35,600 square-foot-shopping center will include 6,800 square feet of retail space fronting Gay Street and will be built in the lot formerly occupied by Burger King.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Located immediately [adjacent] to Auburn University and near historic Toomer’s Corner, the shopping center will provide a convenient and easily accessible location for the rapidly growing residential core in downtown Auburn,” the release states.

The new shopping center is expected to be complete and open by fall 2022, according to the release from Daniel Corporation.

Most of the children in the U.S. have already started school, or are heading back next week and parents and students alike still have a lot of questions about how to avoid the coronavirus.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Hate crimes are on the rise

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert