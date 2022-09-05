Construction continues on Buc-ee's Auburn; opening slated for 2023

For those who are wondering, yes, Buc-ee’s is coming soon to Auburn, but no, it won’t be this year.

The beavers are, however, hard at work on the super travel center at exit 50 in Auburn just off I-85, as signs on the site indicate. The walls are going up for the main building and pylons are being set in place for a multitude of gas pumps.

While locals are excited for the Texas-based gas station goliath to come to Auburn, the store won’t open until 2023. It will be the company’s fourth Alabama location. Buc-ee’s is building another store in Athens, which will open sometime during the remainder of this year. There are also locations in Leeds on I-20 and in Loxley on I-10.

Kristy Ross, a resident of Loachapoka, is looking forward to having a Buc-ee's in Auburn.

“My family that lives in Texas had always talked about having to stop at Buc-ee’s on their way back home or on the way to wherever they were going,” Ross said. “It's not just a rest area or convenience store, it's a destination. I mean, you have to go see it.”

The $45 million Buc-ee’s Auburn project officially broke ground on Oct. 27 of last year. At the time, the company said construction would take 12-16 months.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to acknowledge the kickoff of what we know will be a great store,” Jeff Nadalo, Buc-ee’s general counsel, said at the time. “People will quickly see activity, and we’re looking forward to being out there.”

The Buc-ee's store in Auburn will be 53,000 square feet. Buc-ee’s plans to fill 175 full-time positions at the store. Full-time wages start at $17 per hour, and benefits include dental, health and 401k. Employees also get three weeks of annual paid time off.

“I think it'd be a great place to work,” Ross said. “It seems like a very fun atmosphere with the people that work there, all the stores we've ever been in. They just seem to be happy.”

The first Buc-ee’s opened in Texas in 1982. Today, the stores are known for the large number of gas pumps at their travel centers as well as having the “cleanest restrooms in America.”

The chain sells homemade jerky, fudge and corn puffs known as Beaver Nuggets as well as beaver-themed souvenirs and clothes.

For more information visit www.buc-ees.com