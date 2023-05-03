After years of prolonged planning, construction for the Martin Luther King Drive Streetscape project is set to begin in early June.

The $4.5 million dollar beatification project has been in the works since 2019. Bid costs for the project were approved at Tuesday’s Auburn City Council meeting.

“I’m glad to see this on the agenda,” said Ward 1 Council Member Connie Fitch-Taylor. “It’s well overdue. I think everybody’s going to be happy to see this contract come about.”

The design phase for that stretch of Highway 14 began in 2019. However, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed plans back to fiscal year 2025-2026. That all changed on Tuesday.

The MLK Streetscape project will add several features to the 1-mile stretch of Highway 14 entering Auburn from the west. It will include a 10-foot-wide sidewalk, decorative pedestrian lighting, landscaping, medians, storm and sanitary extensions and a new water main.

It’s part of a larger 2-mile development stretching from North Donahue Drive to Webster Road. The streetscape project will connect to the “Martin Luther King Drive Multi-Use Path Project.” The Alabama Department of Transportation is currently extending the multi-use path between Webster Road and the Shug Jordan Parkway overpass.

JLD Enterprises LLC, which has served Lee County and surrounding areas since 2008, will handle construction.

The project costs fall under its original budget, said Alison Frazier, the engineering services director for the City. She said the original budget was slightly over $5 million.

The MLK beatification project is expected to begin by June 1 and take 240 days to complete, excluding issues such as rain days. City documents previously confirmed the project would take about that long, putting completion between 12 and 18 months.

Because of the turning lane on MLK Drive, the city should be able to adjust the flow of traffic and keep two lanes open and moving during construction, City manager Megan McGowan-Crotch said. The new medians should be added toward the end of the project when lane shifts are no longer needed.

Fitch-Taylor and Mayor Ron Anders said they were excited to see the project begin.

“I know this is very important to the residents of Northwest Auburn and your ward, but this is a big deal for our community, too,” Anders said to Fitch-Taylor. “A lot of people use that road and it’s been a long time in coming.”