Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Construction crews will start renovating Covington Recreation Center’s pool and building a new outdoor pool at Sportsplex this summer.

The city recently released renderings for both pools. The projects, which collectively cost $6.5 million, should be completed around Memorial Day of 2024.

“It’s going to be huge, huge project for the city,” Opelika swim coach Tyler McGill said. “We’re just happy for the support and the excitement the community has already shown for something like this that’s very much needed.”

McGill said the community expressed a need for more space for lap swimming and bigger swim meets as well as a recreation area where families and kids could relax and play for hours.

“The Sportsplex has to encompass both the competitive side and the recreation side,” he said.

McGill said the pool at Covington needed play features and a more moderate set up.

The recreation center will get a whole new pool. It will have two lap lanes, a zero depth entry area, and a play structure with water slides in the shallow end. There will also be a vortex pool. A large splash pad area will replace the kiddie pool that’s there now.

There will also be a lounge area, concessions and a new indoor lifeguard space to treat injuries away from the sun.

“All this water is connected, just different sections,” McGill said. “It’s one large body of water that’s got different walls and barriers that kind of space out those pools.”

The Sportsplex will get a brand new outside 50-meter lap and competition pool with recreation space at one end. The new project will include covered seating for around 675 people.

“We’ll have a huge chunk of water that’s just 3 feet and 6 inches deep for just traditional waterplay,” McGill said.

Next to the new pool, there will be a circular zero depth area that goes down to one foot depth of water. This area will have 4 or 5 water slides, a dump bucket and other splash amenities. McGill said the current splash park would be removed to make room for this new area.

“It’ll be surrounded with lounge chairs, things of that nature. Families can come, hang out by the splash pad area, get concession food, swim in the shallow area of the competition pool,” he said.

The new outdoor pool area will feature its own entrance complete with locker rooms, hospitality rooms for swim meets, and a life guard office.

The Sportsplex project will also add increase parking with 300 paved parking spaces and an overflow lot. New lighting and décor will be added to the existing inside pool after the new competition pool is completed. Audio communications in the Sportsplex will also be updated.

Construction will begin on the new pool towards the middle of June after the Sportsplex holds its last Pickle Ball tournament.

The Sportsplex indoor pool will remain open throughout the summer. The splash park will close June 1.