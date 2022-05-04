Council members disagree on whether Opelika ready to approve redistricting plan

With about five months left until the deadline, the City of Opelika could possibly have just one more step to take to officially approve the new boundaries for the five wards in the city.

Tuesday night, the Opelika City Council presented the first reading of the redistricting ordinance, which was approved.

If the council approves the second reading of the ordinance at the next council meeting, the redistricting plan will be adopted and made final.

The proposed map was first introduced at a council meeting on March 15, and the council is required to make a final decision and approve a plan within six months.

“I don’t know of anything that will be an issue to keep us from moving forward,” said Eddie Smith, council president and Ward 4 councilman.

Smith said the process is moving quickly because of the steps the council has taken to get feedback from the community and share information about the process and decisions that have been made so far.

He said he thinks the council will be able to pass the proposed plan at the next council meeting on May 17.

Ward 2 councilwoman Erica Baker Norris said she’s not in favor of moving through the redistricting process so quickly and would like to take advantage of all the time that the city has been given to make a final decision.

“I appreciate the input that was allowed from the community, but I do not think that we’ve had enough opportunity to get other feedback from other community partners as well as have dialogue amongst ourselves,” she said.

Norris said she’s concerned that it will be more likely to make mistakes if the city continues to move quickly through the process and is concerned that the city could appear as not being transparent.

At the request of Billy Allen, president of the Lee County NAACP, the city agreed to hold public hearing workshops in each ward for citizens to attend, ask questions and gain a better understanding of the process. All five workshops were conducted in April.

Opelika Planning Director Matt Mosley said all the workshops “went great.”

“We got a lot of really good feedback,” he said. “There were a lot of things that we thought we would hear and a lot of things that we evaluated prior to submitting the initial plan. Ultimately, it’s the city staff’s recommendation to proceed with the previously submitted plan, but it’s up to the council to decide what the final wards will look like.”

Smith and Norris agreed that the public workshops were beneficial and turned out to be a success.

“I think it was a good thing to do,” Smith said. “I think that we would have been better served if we’d had better attendance, but there was open dialogue at each one of them.”

Smith attended all five of the workshops along with City Attorney Guy Gunter and listened to the input from the community. He said there were some good ideas suggested but they would result in a “domino effect” of problems.

The city is required to meet the following criteria: each ward within the redistricting map must be as close as possible to an equal population within 5% plus or minus; should have a single unbroken border; should be relatively compact to the extent possible and nearby areas of population should not be bypassed in favor of more distant populations; must be easily identified by manmade boundaries such as center lines of streets, railroads and waterways; should keep neighborhoods intact within the same district; should avoid the unnecessary pairing of incumbent councilmen; no district should be drawn for the purpose of diluting the voting strengths of any language, ethnic or racial minority group; and districts can’t be designed solely on the purpose of race.

“So at the end of the day, what Matt (Mosley) had put together met all of the conditions that we needed to meet,” Smith said.

“I think that was very positive,” Norris said about the public workshops. “Kudos to Matt Mosley for coming out and sitting in on each and every one of those and also our unsung hero Guy Gunter.”

Norris said she appreciated Gunter’s knowledge of the history of Opelika and his ability to provide a historical viewpoint to citizens.

In other business the council:

Approved a request to hold a public hearing in June for the text amendments to the zoning ordinance in downtown Opelika, which could allow for the apartment complex The Taylor to be built.

Approved an ordinance that changes the time for regular council meetings to held at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. This will take effect in June.

Recognized Mark Neighbors for serving as Opelika City Schools Superintendent for 15 years. Neighbors retires from his role at the end of this school year.

Recognized the month of May as ALS Awareness Month and Bike Month.