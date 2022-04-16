Council passes zoning amendment for The Taylor apartment complex but mulling over other changes

The Taylor, a planned apartment complex near downtown Opelika, now has the zoning to move forward but is awaiting another vote from Opelika City Council.

After social media posts, letters, a petition drive and a public hearing expressed opinions both for and against the development, the Opelika City Council voted to amend the zoning ordinance for the area, making it a C-1 neighborhood commercial zone.

The Taylor is a four-building complex that will feature 182 one-and two-bedroom units and is planned to be built on the corner of 10th Street and Avenue C, within walking distance of downtown restaurants and shops. It is being developed by Marsh Real Estate Investments, LLC, of Opelika.

The vote passed 3 to 2 at the council meeting on April 5. George Allen of Ward 1, Council President Eddie Smith of Ward 4 and Todd Rauch of Ward 5 voted in approval of the apartment project, while Erica Baker Norris of Ward 2 and Tim Aja of Ward 3 voted against it.

While Rauch voted in approval to amend the zoning for the area, he expressed reservations about some aspects of the project, including road widening, building design and water and sewer.

He suggested some changes to the text amendment, which was tabled at the April 5 meeting until improvements on 10th Street have been completed.

“My biggest concern has been 10th Street," Rauch said, "and making sure that we have the appropriate infrastructure in place now before the building is built to make sure that we can have the road widened the way it needs to be.

“Also, to make sure that any easement that is taken for the expansion of the road is taken from the development side, so we’re not putting an added burden on the other neighbors across the street.”

Many citizens have stated that the design of the apartment building doesn’t match downtown Opelika. Rauch said the city council “cannot really do a lot” about changing the design other than letting the developers know about the concerns, which the council has done.

“I would hope that the investors and the Marshes would kind of go back – not all the way back to the drawing board - but would relook at the property and the appearance of the development to make whatever necessary changes they need to make to make it look more like downtown Opelika,” Rauch said.

Rauch said he has confidence that the City will make sure the water and sewer infrastructure will be able to maintain the 182-unit apartment complex.

“Those three benchmarks that I set out in the meeting will form the basis of my judgment when we bring up the text amendment, which increases the density for C-1 zoning properties and also allows for first floor residential for C-1 properties that are not within the downtown or Main Street proper,” Rauch said.

The text amendment presented at the meeting proposed the apartment complex to be 36 units per square acre.

“I think 36 units per square acre is pretty high, so I would like to see that lowered to 20 units per square acre,” Rauch said.

This text amendment was tabled so there would be more time to conduct a proper traffic study, to adjust the wording of the amendment and so the developers can look at adjusting the architecture design.

After the improvements on 10th Street have been completed, the text amendment will come back before the council. Rauch said the City is currently conducting the traffic study.

Aja, the Ward 3 councilman, said he voted against The Taylor project for several reasons including concerns about having too many apartments in Opelika and not enough people to fill them, concerns about traffic on 10th Street and because the “vast majority” of his constituents expressed other concerns to him.

While there aren’t a lot of apartments available in Opelika right now, Aja said there are currently complexes under construction that will make a total of 610 units and The Taylor will bring it up to 792 within the next couple of years.

“I absolutely hope we have the demand for that, but I do have concerns about Opelika potentially having more apartments available than we have demand for, leading to a bunch of partially filled apartment complexes,” he said.

Aja said he drives on 10th Street every day to pick up his daughter from school and said the street is already busy and backs up in the morning and afternoon.

“I have concerns that even if a turn lane was added, that that still would not provide enough relief for the added traffic that's going to be trying to make its way through there,” Aja said.

According to Aja, the citizens in his ward were hoping the zoning ordinance would not have passed.

“Now they’re just really hoping that things proceed as Councilman Rauch announced at the meeting,” Aja said, “such that traffic studies are completed and a good redesign is done of the building. So we’ll wait and see.”