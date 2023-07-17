The City of Opelika will be permanently closing Country Club Road to accommodate the expansion of Auburn University Regional Airport’s safety zone.

Opelika City Engineer Scott Parker said the road will be permanently closed when construction begins, which is anticipated to start in August.

Country Club Road connects King Avenue to Saugahatchee Road and is a short distance from the end of the airport runway.

Parker said there are no plans to connect or replace this portion of the road at this time.

“There are plans to construct a paved bicycle lane around the runway safety zone to maintain a bicycle route connecting the roads,” he said.

Bill Hutto, the airport’s director, said the Federal Aviation Administration requires the airport to have a 1,000-foot safety zone at the end of the runway based on the types of aircraft that regularly uses the Auburn airport.

Currently, the airport’s safety zone area is only 300 feet. To meet the required distance, the airport needs to extend over Country Club Road and into Pines Crossing, the golf course formerly known as Indian Pines Golf Course.

Hutto said the only other option would have resulted in shortening the useable runway. Extending the safety zone over the land where the road is currently will allow the airport to continue to operate as normal and allow the aircraft that uses the airport to continue to do so.

Some of the largest aircraft that frequents the airport are corporate jets with roughly 30 seats. Hutto said they often have these types of planes fly in with basketball teams during the basketball season.

The airport has already purchased the land from the golf course. The final step of the process was getting permission from the City of Opelika to permanently close Country Club Road.

“This has been a project that they’ve been working on since 2017, so it’s been a 6 year process to get everything lined up and to get to this point,” Hutto said.

If the construction can begin in August, Hutto expects the project to be completed in the spring of 2024.

Extending the safety zone will mostly include leveling the area with dirt and grass. Hutto said they will also have to build a platform structure to house an FAA piece of equipment that aids aircraft while landing during bad weather.

About 95% of the project is funded by the FAA and the State of Alabama. Hutto said the airport is grateful for everyone that has worked together to make this project a reality including the City of Opelika, the City of Auburn, Auburn University, Lee County, the FAA and the state.