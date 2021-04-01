 Skip to main content
Cover up your spring flowers: Wind advisory, freeze warning for Central Alabama
  • Updated
A wind advisory is in effect in Central Alabama through Thursday evening, alongside a freeze warning through Friday morning.

A freeze warning has been issued from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday, April 2 for Central Alabama, including temperatures as low as 28 expected for the region.

Lee County is currently under a wind advisory until 6 p.m., the Birmingham office confirmed Thursday morning. North winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected with gusts up to 40 mph.

Winds are expected to calm Thursday evening.

A freeze is possible in the event temperatures drop to the mid-20s in sheltered valleys, the office said.

Alabamians are advised to take steps now to protect plants and spring flowers from the cold.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, pipes should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them as well.

