COVID-19 alters Black Friday store hours

Black Friday will look a little different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Stores that have typically opened on Thanksgiving in the past are opting to stay closed because of the virus.
Whether you plan on shopping local or at a large retail store, many retailers will still open their doors to shoppers on Friday, Nov. 27.
We have compiled a sample list of area retailers and their opening store hours via blackfriday.com; however, this list does not include all of the stores with extended hours.
Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Ashley HomeStore
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Bath + Body Works
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Bed Bath & Beyond
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Belk
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Best Buy
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Big Lot
- Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Claire’s
- Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. - midnight
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Five Below
- Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. - midnight
- Black Friday: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
GameStop
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Hobby Lobby
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: Regular hours
Home Depot
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Kohl’s
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Lowe’s
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Michael’s
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Office Depot & Office Max
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 9 a.m. - close
Old Navy
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: Midnight – 11 p.m.
Petco
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: TBD
Petsmart
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: TBD
Sam’s Club
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Target
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.
TJ Maxx
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Ulta
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Walmart
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 5 a.m. - close
World Market
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
