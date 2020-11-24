COVID-19 alters Black Friday store hours

Black Friday will look a little different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Stores that have typically opened on Thanksgiving in the past are opting to stay closed because of the virus.

Whether you plan on shopping local or at a large retail store, many retailers will still open their doors to shoppers on Friday, Nov. 27.

We have compiled a sample list of area retailers and their opening store hours via blackfriday.com; however, this list does not include all of the stores with extended hours.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Ashley HomeStore

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Bath + Body Works

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.