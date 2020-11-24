 Skip to main content
COVID-19 alters Black Friday store hours
Black Friday on Thursdsay (copy)

In this 2015 file photo, shoppers wait for Best Buy to open at Tiger Town in Opelika.

 O-A File photo

Black Friday will look a little different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Stores that have typically opened on Thanksgiving in the past are opting to stay closed because of the virus.

Whether you plan on shopping local or at a large retail store, many retailers will still open their doors to shoppers on Friday, Nov. 27.  

We have compiled a sample list of area retailers and their opening store hours via blackfriday.com; however, this list does not include all of the stores with extended hours. 

Academy Sports + Outdoors

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Ashley HomeStore

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Bath + Body Works

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Belk

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Best Buy

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Big Lot

  • Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Claire’s

  • Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. - midnight
  • Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Five Below

  • Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. - midnight
  • Black Friday: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

GameStop

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Hobby Lobby

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Regular hours

Home Depot

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Kohl’s

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Lowe’s

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Michael’s

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Office Depot & Office Max

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 9 a.m. - close

Old Navy

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Midnight – 11 p.m.

Petco

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: TBD

Petsmart

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: TBD

Sam’s Club

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Target

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

TJ Maxx

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Ulta

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Walmart

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 5 a.m. - close

World Market

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
