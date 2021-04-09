 Skip to main content
COVID-19 case numbers drop in Lee County and throughout Alabama
COVID-19 case numbers drop in Lee County and throughout Alabama

covidnumbers0409

COVID-19 vaccinations continue at the old Tuesday Morning storefront in Auburn. The clinic is located at 1716 Opelika Road, across from Auburn Mall. Visit eamc.org for more information.

 Thomas Lester/O-A News

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 318 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama Friday, a drop of 126 cases statewide from Thursday.

Locally, according to Bamatracker.com, Lee County reported 11 new cases. Macon County had one new case, Russell County had seven new cases, Chambers County reported two new cases and Tallapoosa reported six new cases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is cautioning Americans from declaring victory over Covid-19 because there there are signs that a surge "wants to increase". He talks with CNN's Anderson Cooper about the state of the fight against the coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 518,234 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday afternoon:

Chambers County – 1,738 confirmed, 1,758 probable, 3,496 combined

Lee County – 8,661 confirmed, 6,830 probable, 15,491 combined

Macon County – 1,220 confirmed, 325 probable, 1,545 combined

Russell County – 3,221 confirmed, 1,047 probable, 4,268 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,772 confirmed, 1,123 probable, 3,895 combined

New cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Thursday:

Chambers County — 2

Lee County — 11

Macon County — 1

Russell County — 7

Tallapoosa County — 6

No deaths were reported in Lee or the surrounding counties. As of Friday, there have been 10,686 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of those deaths in Alabama, 122 are from Chambers County, 165 from Lee County, 48 from Macon County, 37 from Russell County and 147 from Tallapoosa County.

Vaccine time slots available

All citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. Appointment times are available for the Community Vaccine Clinic at 1716 Opelika Road in Auburn, across from the Auburn Mall.

To register, visit https://www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login.

Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.

