COVID-19 case numbers drop in Lee County and throughout Alabama

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 318 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama Friday, a drop of 126 cases statewide from Thursday.
Locally, according to Bamatracker.com, Lee County reported 11 new cases. Macon County had one new case, Russell County had seven new cases, Chambers County reported two new cases and Tallapoosa reported six new cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 518,234 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday afternoon:
Chambers County – 1,738 confirmed, 1,758 probable, 3,496 combined
Lee County – 8,661 confirmed, 6,830 probable, 15,491 combined
Macon County – 1,220 confirmed, 325 probable, 1,545 combined
Russell County – 3,221 confirmed, 1,047 probable, 4,268 combined
Tallapoosa County – 2,772 confirmed, 1,123 probable, 3,895 combined
New cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Thursday:
Chambers County — 2
Lee County — 11
Macon County — 1
Russell County — 7
Tallapoosa County — 6
No deaths were reported in Lee or the surrounding counties. As of Friday, there have been 10,686 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of those deaths in Alabama, 122 are from Chambers County, 165 from Lee County, 48 from Macon County, 37 from Russell County and 147 from Tallapoosa County.
Vaccine time slots available
All citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. Appointment times are available for the Community Vaccine Clinic at 1716 Opelika Road in Auburn, across from the Auburn Mall.
To register, visit https://www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login.
Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.