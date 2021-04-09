COVID-19 case numbers drop in Lee County and throughout Alabama

Russell County — 7

Tallapoosa County — 6

No deaths were reported in Lee or the surrounding counties. As of Friday, there have been 10,686 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of those deaths in Alabama, 122 are from Chambers County, 165 from Lee County, 48 from Macon County, 37 from Russell County and 147 from Tallapoosa County.

Vaccine time slots available

All citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. Appointment times are available for the Community Vaccine Clinic at 1716 Opelika Road in Auburn, across from the Auburn Mall.

To register, visit https://www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login.

Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.

