COVID-19 case numbers remain down in east Alabama

The number of new COVID-19 cases remained low to end the workweek in east Alabama.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a total of 25 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday between Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Of the 25 reported cases, one is from Chambers County, 15 from Lee County, eight from Russell County and one from Tallapoosa County. No new cases were reported in Macon County.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday:
- Chambers County – 1,711 confirmed, 1,728 probable, 3,439 combined
- Lee County – 8,465 confirmed, 6,657 probable, 15,122 combined
- Macon County – 1,176 confirmed, 310 probable, 1,486 combined
- Russell County – 3,173 confirmed, 937 probable, 4,110 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,715 confirmed, 953 probable, 3,668 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Friday:
- Chambers County — 4
- Lee County — 16
- Macon County — 5
- Russell County — 6
- Tallapoosa County — 8
ADPH reported 448 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Friday, including 327 confirmed cases and 121 probable cases. There were 394,027 confirmed cases and 108,684 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 502,711 cases on Friday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Friday, there have been 8,095 confirmed deaths and 2,204 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 8,095 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 72 are from Chambers County, 100 from Lee County, 35 from Macon County, 24 from Russell County and 126 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,204 probable deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 62 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.