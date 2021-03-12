COVID-19 case numbers remain down in east Alabama

The number of new COVID-19 cases remained low to end the workweek in east Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a total of 25 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday between Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Of the 25 reported cases, one is from Chambers County, 15 from Lee County, eight from Russell County and one from Tallapoosa County. No new cases were reported in Macon County.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday:

Chambers County – 1,711 confirmed, 1,728 probable, 3,439 combined

Lee County – 8,465 confirmed, 6,657 probable, 15,122 combined

Macon County – 1,176 confirmed, 310 probable, 1,486 combined

Russell County – 3,173 confirmed, 937 probable, 4,110 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,715 confirmed, 953 probable, 3,668 combined

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Friday:

Chambers County — 4

Lee County — 16

Macon County — 5

Russell County — 6

Tallapoosa County — 8