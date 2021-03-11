COVID-19 case numbers remain low in east Alabama

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in east Alabama counties remained low once again Thursday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported nine new COVID-19 cases in Lee County, one in Russell County and eight in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday. No new cases were reported in Chambers County and Macon County.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Thursday:

Chambers County – 1,710 confirmed, 1,728 probable, 3,438 combined

Lee County – 8,459 confirmed, 6,658 probable, 15,117 combined

Macon County – 1,176 confirmed, 310 probable, 1,486 combined

Russell County – 3,171 confirmed, 932 probable, 4,103 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,714 confirmed, 954 probable, 3,668 combined

The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Thursday:

Chambers County — 4

Lee County — 17

Macon County — 5

Russell County — 6

Tallapoosa County — 9