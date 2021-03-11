COVID-19 case numbers remain low in east Alabama

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in east Alabama counties remained low once again Thursday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported nine new COVID-19 cases in Lee County, one in Russell County and eight in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday. No new cases were reported in Chambers County and Macon County.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Thursday:
- Chambers County – 1,710 confirmed, 1,728 probable, 3,438 combined
- Lee County – 8,459 confirmed, 6,658 probable, 15,117 combined
- Macon County – 1,176 confirmed, 310 probable, 1,486 combined
- Russell County – 3,171 confirmed, 932 probable, 4,103 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,714 confirmed, 954 probable, 3,668 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Thursday:
- Chambers County — 4
- Lee County — 17
- Macon County — 5
- Russell County — 6
- Tallapoosa County — 9
ADPH reported 865 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Thursday, including 422 confirmed cases and 443 probable cases. There were 393,700 confirmed cases and 108,563 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 502,263 cases on Thursday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Thursday, there have been 8,069 confirmed deaths and 2,205 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 8,069 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 72 are from Chambers County, 100 from Lee County, 35 from Macon County, 24 from Russell County and 126 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,205 probable deaths, 41 are from Chambers County, 62 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.