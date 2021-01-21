COVID-19 case numbers remain steady in Auburn-Opelika area

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported remains steady in east Alabama counties.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 41 new virus cases in Chambers County, 154 in Lee County, 10 in Macon County, 50 in Russell County and 29 in Tallapoosa County on Thursday.
Lee County continues to average the most new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past 14 days among east Alabama counties, but its average is much lower than a week ago. The county is averaging about 126 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks, according to ADPH data.
Lee County was averaging about 132 new COVID-19 cases per day one week ago.
On Thursday, there were 7,348 confirmed cases and 5,553 probable cases in Lee County since the start of the pandemic. The combined total was 12,901 cases.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
- Chambers County – 1,516 confirmed, 1,457 probable, 2,973 combined
- Macon County – 956 confirmed, 240 probable, 1,196 combined
- Russell County – 2,727 confirmed, 730 probable, 3,457 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,822 confirmed, 843 probable, 2,665 combined
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 32
- Macon County — 11
- Russell County — 35
- Tallapoosa County — 15
ADPH reported 2,881 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Thursday, 2,095 confirmed cases and 786 probable cases. There were 342,982 confirmed cases and 89,554 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 432,536 cases on Thursday, according to Bamatracker.com, an online COVID-19 database.
There were 5,279 confirmed deaths and 1,110 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama on Thursday, according to ADPH.
Of the 5,279 reported deaths in Alabama, 53 are from Chambers County, 70 from Lee County, 29 from Macon County, eight from Russell County and 101 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,100 probable deaths, 17 are from Chambers County, 32 from Lee County, eight from Macon County, four from Russell County and six from Tallapoosa County.