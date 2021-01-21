COVID-19 case numbers remain steady in Auburn-Opelika area

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported remains steady in east Alabama counties.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 41 new virus cases in Chambers County, 154 in Lee County, 10 in Macon County, 50 in Russell County and 29 in Tallapoosa County on Thursday.

Lee County continues to average the most new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past 14 days among east Alabama counties, but its average is much lower than a week ago. The county is averaging about 126 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks, according to ADPH data.

Lee County was averaging about 132 new COVID-19 cases per day one week ago.

On Thursday, there were 7,348 confirmed cases and 5,553 probable cases in Lee County since the start of the pandemic. The combined total was 12,901 cases.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:

Chambers County – 1,516 confirmed, 1,457 probable, 2,973 combined

Macon County – 956 confirmed, 240 probable, 1,196 combined

Russell County – 2,727 confirmed, 730 probable, 3,457 combined

Tallapoosa County – 1,822 confirmed, 843 probable, 2,665 combined