COVID-19 case numbers return to low levels in east Alabama following test processing backlog

The number of new COVID-19 cases returned to lower levels Tuesday following a processing of a backlog of tests that resulted in a sudden spike in the number of new cases Monday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a total of 18 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday between Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Of the 25 reported cases, two are from Chambers County, nine from Lee County, two from Macon County, three from Russell County and two from Tallapoosa County.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Tuesday:

Chambers County – 1,720 confirmed, 1,738 probable, 3,458 combined

Lee County – 8,491 confirmed, 6,714 probable, 15,205 combined

Macon County – 1,181 confirmed, 318 probable, 1,499 combined

Russell County – 3,190 confirmed, 950 probable, 4,140 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,719 confirmed, 1,089 probable, 3,808 combined

The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Tuesday:

Chambers County — 4

Lee County — 19

Macon County — 6

Russell County — 6

Tallapoosa County — 16