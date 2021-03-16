COVID-19 case numbers return to low levels in east Alabama following test processing backlog

The number of new COVID-19 cases returned to lower levels Tuesday following a processing of a backlog of tests that resulted in a sudden spike in the number of new cases Monday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a total of 18 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday between Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Of the 25 reported cases, two are from Chambers County, nine from Lee County, two from Macon County, three from Russell County and two from Tallapoosa County.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Tuesday:
- Chambers County – 1,720 confirmed, 1,738 probable, 3,458 combined
- Lee County – 8,491 confirmed, 6,714 probable, 15,205 combined
- Macon County – 1,181 confirmed, 318 probable, 1,499 combined
- Russell County – 3,190 confirmed, 950 probable, 4,140 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,719 confirmed, 1,089 probable, 3,808 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Tuesday:
- Chambers County — 4
- Lee County — 19
- Macon County — 6
- Russell County — 6
- Tallapoosa County — 16
ADPH reported 448 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Tuesday, including 327 confirmed cases and 121 probable cases. There were 396,375 confirmed cases and 112,342 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 508,717 cases on Tuesday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Tuesday, there have been 8,133 confirmed deaths and 2,204 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 8,133 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 73 are from Chambers County, 101 from Lee County, 35 from Macon County, 24 from Russell County and 126 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,204 probable deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 62 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.