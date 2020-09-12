COVID-19 case up in Lee County; hospitalizations double in last week

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at East Alabama Medical Center doubled over the past week, according to hospital data.
There were 30 virus patients hospitalized at EAMC on Friday, the highest total of patients hospitalized since Aug. 28, according to hospital data.
Friday's total is two times the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized a week ago. EAMC hit a record low on Sept. 5 when only 15 virus patients were hospitalized.
Additionally, there were six COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
Lee County had the most new reported probable COVID-19 cases statewide on Thursday, according to Bama Tracker, an online Alabama COVID-19 database.
The latest COVID-19 graph from East Alabama Medical Center reflects the rise, with Friday hospitalizations hitting 30, double what they were at the same time last week.
The Alabama Department of Public Health added 100 new probable COVID-19 cases and 26 confirmed cases to Lee County’s total on Thursday.
There were 3,585 confirmed cases and 1,821 probable cases for a combined total of 5,406 virus cases in Lee County as of Friday night, according to ADPH.
Lee County is averaging about 56 new virus cases per day during the past week when looking at the total number of confirmed and probable cases, according to Bama Tracker.
The following is a look at the total number of confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases for other east Alabama counties:
- Chambers County – 862 confirmed, 226 probable, 1,088 combined
- Macon County – 418 confirmed, 44 probable, 462 combined
- Russell County – 1,575 confirmed, 103 probable, 1,678 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 949 confirmed, 151 probable, 1,100 combined
The following is the average number of new confirmed cases, excluding probable cases, in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 2
- Lee County – 32
- Macon County — 2
- Russell County — 3
- Tallapoosa County — 2
There were 124,097 confirmed cases, 12,606 probable cases and 2,333 virus-related deaths in Alabama as of Friday night, according to ADPH. The combined total of virus cases in the state was 136,703.
Of the 2,333 reported deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 49 from Lee County, 17 from Macon County, two from Russell County and 83 from Tallapoosa County.
