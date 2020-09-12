COVID-19 case up in Lee County; hospitalizations double in last week

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at East Alabama Medical Center doubled over the past week, according to hospital data.

There were 30 virus patients hospitalized at EAMC on Friday, the highest total of patients hospitalized since Aug. 28, according to hospital data.

Friday's total is two times the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized a week ago. EAMC hit a record low on Sept. 5 when only 15 virus patients were hospitalized.

Additionally, there were six COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

Lee County had the most new reported probable COVID-19 cases statewide on Thursday, according to Bama Tracker, an online Alabama COVID-19 database.

The latest COVID-19 graph from East Alabama Medical Center reflects the rise, with Friday hospitalizations hitting 30, double what they were at the same time last week.

The Alabama Department of Public Health added 100 new probable COVID-19 cases and 26 confirmed cases to Lee County’s total on Thursday.

There were 3,585 confirmed cases and 1,821 probable cases for a combined total of 5,406 virus cases in Lee County as of Friday night, according to ADPH.