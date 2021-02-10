COVID-19 cases are down in East Alabama, but the death toll continues to rise

The COVID-19 death toll continues to rise throughout east Alabama despite a decline in new virus cases.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths in Chambers County, two in Russell County and one in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday. The department also reported two probable virus deaths in Chambers County, four in Lee County, two in Russell County and one in Tallapoosa County.

As of Wednesday, there have been 6,990 confirmed deaths and 1,898 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of the 6,990 reported deaths in Alabama, 63 are from Chambers County, 84 from Lee County, 31 from Macon County, 20 from Russell County and 114 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,898 probable deaths, 26 are from Chambers County, 52 from Lee County, nine from Macon County, eight from Russell County and 13 from Tallapoosa County.

ADPH also reported nine new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 47 in Lee County, three in Macon County, 24 in Russell County and 21 in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Wednesday:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}