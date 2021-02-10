COVID-19 cases are down in East Alabama, but the death toll continues to rise

The COVID-19 death toll continues to rise throughout east Alabama despite a decline in new virus cases.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths in Chambers County, two in Russell County and one in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday. The department also reported two probable virus deaths in Chambers County, four in Lee County, two in Russell County and one in Tallapoosa County.
As of Wednesday, there have been 6,990 confirmed deaths and 1,898 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 6,990 reported deaths in Alabama, 63 are from Chambers County, 84 from Lee County, 31 from Macon County, 20 from Russell County and 114 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,898 probable deaths, 26 are from Chambers County, 52 from Lee County, nine from Macon County, eight from Russell County and 13 from Tallapoosa County.
ADPH also reported nine new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 47 in Lee County, three in Macon County, 24 in Russell County and 21 in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Wednesday:
- Chambers County – 1,636 confirmed, 1,655 probable, 3,291 combined
- Lee County – 8,114 confirmed, 6,329 probable, 14,443 combined
- Macon County – 1,055 confirmed, 299 probable, 1,354 combined
- Russell County – 3,048 confirmed, 842 probable, 3,890 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,557 confirmed, 883 probable, 3,440 combined
The average number of new cases reported per day during the past two weeks is significantly lower than the average a month ago.
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days as of Wednesday:
- Chambers County — 14
- Lee County — 71
- Macon County — 8
- Russell County — 18
- Tallapoosa County — 18
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during a 14-day period on Jan. 10:
- Chambers County — 30
- Lee County — 121
- Macon County — 9
- Russell County — 28
- Tallapoosa County — 19
ADPH reported 1,401 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Wednesday, 975 confirmed cases and 426 probable cases. There were 373,601 confirmed cases and 102,466 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 476,067 cases on Wednesday, according to Bamatracker.com.