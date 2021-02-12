COVID-19 cases down, death toll rises in east Alabama

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported daily in east Alabama remains relatively low despite a rising death toll.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 70 new COVID-19 cases among Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties on Thursday. ADPH reported 97 new virus cases in the area on Monday.
Of the 70 reported cases, nine are from Chambers County, 33 from Lee County, two from Macon County, nine from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH data.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday:
- Chambers County – 1,658 confirmed, 1,655 probable, 3,313 combined
- Lee County – 8,171 confirmed, 6,353 probable, 14,524 combined
- Macon County – 1,067 confirmed, 296 probable, 1,363 combined
- Russell County – 3,065 confirmed, 852 probable, 3,917 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,517 confirmed, 880 probable, 3,397 combined
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days as of Friday:
- Chambers County — 11
- Lee County — 62
- Macon County — 6
- Russell County — 16
- Tallapoosa County — 16
ADPH reported 1,097 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Friday, including 881 confirmed cases and 216 probable cases. There were 375,627 confirmed cases and 103,040 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 478,667 cases on Friday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Friday, there have been 7,204 confirmed deaths and 1,976 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 7,204 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 67 are from Chambers County, 85 from Lee County, 31 from Macon County, 21 from Russell County and 120 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,976 probable deaths, 27 are from Chambers County, 52 from Lee County, nine from Macon County, nine from Russell County and 14 from Tallapoosa County.