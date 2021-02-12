COVID-19 cases down, death toll rises in east Alabama

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported daily in east Alabama remains relatively low despite a rising death toll.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 70 new COVID-19 cases among Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties on Thursday. ADPH reported 97 new virus cases in the area on Monday.

Of the 70 reported cases, nine are from Chambers County, 33 from Lee County, two from Macon County, nine from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH data.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday:

Chambers County – 1,658 confirmed, 1,655 probable, 3,313 combined

Lee County – 8,171 confirmed, 6,353 probable, 14,524 combined

Macon County – 1,067 confirmed, 296 probable, 1,363 combined

Russell County – 3,065 confirmed, 852 probable, 3,917 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,517 confirmed, 880 probable, 3,397 combined

The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days as of Friday:

Chambers County — 11

Lee County — 62

Macon County — 6

Russell County — 16

Tallapoosa County — 16