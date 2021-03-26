COVID-19 cases in east Alabama remain low to end workweek

The number of COVID-19 cases remained at a low, steady rate in east Alabama counties to end the workweek.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported three new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 16 in Lee County, four in Macon County, nine in Russell County and two in Tallapoosa County on Thursday.
ADPH reported 144 virus cases between Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties Sunday through Thursday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday:
- Chambers County – 1,729 confirmed, 1,752 probable, 3,481 combined
- Lee County – 8,581 confirmed, 6,790 probable, 15,371 combined
- Macon County – 1,208 confirmed, 322 probable, 1,530 combined
- Russell County – 3,208 confirmed, 1,002 probable, 4,210 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,733 confirmed, 1,110 probable, 3,843 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Friday:
- Chambers County — 3
- Lee County — 18
- Macon County — 3
- Russell County — 7
- Tallapoosa County — 13
ADPH reported 427 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Friday, including 307 confirmed cases and 120 probable cases. There were 400,120 confirmed cases and 113,460 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 513,580 cases on Friday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Friday, there have been 8,299 confirmed deaths and 2,224 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 8,299 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 75 are from Chambers County, 101 from Lee County, 37 from Macon County, 26 from Russell County and 127 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,224 probable deaths, 41 are from Chambers County, 65 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.