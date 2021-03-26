COVID-19 cases in east Alabama remain low to end workweek

The number of COVID-19 cases remained at a low, steady rate in east Alabama counties to end the workweek.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported three new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 16 in Lee County, four in Macon County, nine in Russell County and two in Tallapoosa County on Thursday.

ADPH reported 144 virus cases between Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties Sunday through Thursday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday:

Chambers County – 1,729 confirmed, 1,752 probable, 3,481 combined

Lee County – 8,581 confirmed, 6,790 probable, 15,371 combined

Macon County – 1,208 confirmed, 322 probable, 1,530 combined

Russell County – 3,208 confirmed, 1,002 probable, 4,210 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,733 confirmed, 1,110 probable, 3,843 combined

The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Friday:

Chambers County — 3

Lee County — 18

Macon County — 3

Russell County — 7

Tallapoosa County — 13