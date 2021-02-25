COVID-19 cases on decline, death toll rising in east Alabama

The COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in east Alabama despite new case numbers remaining low.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths in Lee County and one in Tallapoosa County on Thursday. The department also reported five probable deaths in Chambers County, one in Lee County and one in Tallapoosa County.
As of Thursday, there have been 7,706 confirmed deaths and 2,125 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 7,706 reported deaths in Alabama, 69 are from Chambers County, 93 from Lee County, 33 from Macon County, 23 from Russell County and 124 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,125 probable deaths, 39 are from Chambers County, 57 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, eight from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.
ADPH also reported no new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 17 in Lee County, four in Macon County, four in Russell County and 13 in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday, according to ADPH data.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Thursday:
- Chambers County – 1,691 confirmed, 1,701 probable, 3,392 combined
- Lee County – 8,332 confirmed, 6,568 probable, 14,900 combined
- Macon County – 1,099 confirmed, 310 probable, 1,409 combined
- Russell County – 3,116 confirmed, 902 probable, 4,018 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,643 confirmed, 929 probable, 3,572 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Thursday:
- Chambers County — 5
- Lee County — 29
- Macon County — 4
- Russell County — 8
- Tallapoosa County — 13
ADPH reported 890 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Thursday, 758 confirmed cases and 132 probable cases. There were 384,640 confirmed cases and 106,470 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 491,110 cases on Thursday, according to Bamatracker.com.