COVID-19 cases on decline, death toll rising in east Alabama

The COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in east Alabama despite new case numbers remaining low.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths in Lee County and one in Tallapoosa County on Thursday. The department also reported five probable deaths in Chambers County, one in Lee County and one in Tallapoosa County.

As of Thursday, there have been 7,706 confirmed deaths and 2,125 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of the 7,706 reported deaths in Alabama, 69 are from Chambers County, 93 from Lee County, 33 from Macon County, 23 from Russell County and 124 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,125 probable deaths, 39 are from Chambers County, 57 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, eight from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.

ADPH also reported no new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 17 in Lee County, four in Macon County, four in Russell County and 13 in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday, according to ADPH data.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Thursday: