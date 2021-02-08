COVID-19 cases on the decline in east Alabama

The number of new reported COVID-19 cases in east Alabama counties was relatively low throughout the weekend.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a combined total of 269 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties from Friday to Sunday.
This past weekend’s total number of new cases is 111 cases less than the previous weekend’s total. ADPH reported 380 total new COVID-19 cases from Jan. 29 – Jan. 31, according to ADPH data.
Of the 269 new cases, 18 were from Chambers County, 165 from Lee County, 26 from Macon County, 32 from Russell County and 28 from Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH data.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday:
- Chambers County – 1,631 confirmed, 1,635 probable, 3,266 combined
- Lee County – 8,077 confirmed, 6,284 probable, 14,361 combined
- Macon County – 1,047 confirmed, 296 probable, 1,343 combined
- Russell County – 3,044 confirmed, 821 probable, 3,865 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,549 confirmed, 862 probable, 3,411 combined
Lee County continues to average the most new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks among area counties. The county is averaging about 82 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past 14 days, according to APDH data.
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 16
- Macon County — 8
- Russell County — 20
- Tallapoosa County — 20
ADPH reported 2,848 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Monday, including 1,884 confirmed cases and 964 probable cases. There were 371,771 confirmed cases and 101,577 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 473,348 cases on Monday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Monday, there have been 6,753 confirmed deaths and 1,770 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 6,753 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 60 are from Chambers County, 84 from Lee County, 30 from Macon County, 18 from Russell County and 113 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,770 probable deaths, 21 are from Chambers County, 48 from Lee County, nine from Macon County, six from Russell County and 11 from Tallapoosa County.