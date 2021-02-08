COVID-19 cases on the decline in east Alabama

The number of new reported COVID-19 cases in east Alabama counties was relatively low throughout the weekend.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a combined total of 269 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties from Friday to Sunday.

This past weekend’s total number of new cases is 111 cases less than the previous weekend’s total. ADPH reported 380 total new COVID-19 cases from Jan. 29 – Jan. 31, according to ADPH data.

Of the 269 new cases, 18 were from Chambers County, 165 from Lee County, 26 from Macon County, 32 from Russell County and 28 from Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH data.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday:

Chambers County – 1,631 confirmed, 1,635 probable, 3,266 combined

Lee County – 8,077 confirmed, 6,284 probable, 14,361 combined

Macon County – 1,047 confirmed, 296 probable, 1,343 combined

Russell County – 3,044 confirmed, 821 probable, 3,865 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,549 confirmed, 862 probable, 3,411 combined

