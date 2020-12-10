COVID-19 cases rising locally, EAMC seeing impact

East Alabama Medical Center is feeling the impact of the rising COVID-19 cases in the Lee County area.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continues to hover at about 50, with 52 patients hospitalized Wednesday and 49 on Thursday, according to hospital data. Additionally, nine ventilators were in use on Thursday, the fifth straight day of that many in use.
EAMC’s emergency department is seeing more and more new COVID-19 patients almost every day.
“Our Emergency Department here in Opelika has averaged admitting 3.5 COVID patients a day over the past week compared to 2.4 a day the previous week,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said.
Atkinson added that the COVID-19 test positivity rate for patients entering EAMC through the emergency department is also on the rise.
“And their COVID-19 positivity rate increased from 11 to 17 percent,” he said.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Alabama has more than tripled in less than two months. There were 703 patients hospitalized on Sept. 25 and there were 2,170 patients hospitalized in Alabama as of Thursday.
Local numbers
Lee County saw its most new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day in the past two weeks on Wednesday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 116 new virus cases in Lee County on Wednesday, the most new cases added in a single day since 101 were added on Dec. 2.
There were 5,123 confirmed cases and 3,376 probable cases in Lee County on Thursday. The combined total was 8,499 COVID-19 cases, according to ADPH data.
Lee County is now averaging about 59 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks. The county was averaging about 45 new cases per day two weeks ago.
ADPH said it processed backlogs of positive PCR and antigen results from multiple facilities on Wednesday. The tests processed represent about 10 percent of the cases reported Thursday.
“Case numbers generated from these reports are classified as confirmed, if PCR, or probable, if antigen,” ADPH’s notice reads. “Cases in this backlog were from October 5 through December 7.”
Lee County is also at a very high-risk level when it comes to COVID-19, according to a COVID-19 data map released by ADPH on Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
The color-coded state map displays four risk levels: very high, high, moderate and low indicated in red, orange, yellow and green, respectively. The risk level is based on the 14-day trend of COVID-19 cases in the county.
Surrounding counties
Russell County is also designated as very high-risk. Chambers and Macon counties are listed at moderate risk and Tallapoosa County is listed as low risk, according to the map.
ADPH also reported 58 new virus cases in Chambers County, 233 in Lee County, 32 in Macon County, 40 in Russell County and 58 in Tallapoosa County from Tuesday to Wednesday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
- Chambers County – 1,186 confirmed, 791 probable, 1,977 combined
- Macon County – 712 confirmed, 111 probable, 823 combined
- Russell County – 2,077 confirmed, 353 probable, 2,430 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,467 confirmed, 551 probable, 2,018 combined
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 16
- Macon County — 7
- Russell County — 16
- Tallapoosa County — 20
ADPH reported 4,735 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Thursday, 3,453 confirmed cases and 1,282 probable cases. There were 234,992 confirmed cases and 49,930 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama. The combined total was 284,922 cases on Thursday, according to Bamatracker.com, an online COVID-19 database.
There were 3,569 confirmed deaths and 465 probable deaths in the state as well, according to ADPH.
Of the 3,569 reported deaths in Alabama, 43 are from Chambers County, 55 from Lee County, 18 from Macon County, four from Russell County and 90 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 465 probable deaths, 12 are from Chambers County, 17 from Lee County, five from Macon County, two from Russell County and two from Tallapoosa County.
CHRISTOPHER: RUN THIS LAST SEGMENT AS A SIDEBAR WITH THE JUMP
Auburn University
Masks must be worn both indoors and outdoors on Auburn University’s campus once again.
The university is requiring everyone on campus, in all indoor and outdoor spaces, to wear a face-covering beginning Monday, Dec. 14, Auburn University said in an email to its staff.
“The policy is effective until further notice and extends to the entire campus, with exceptions granted in designated areas,” the email reads. “Individuals who are performing specific activities or have approved medical reasons are also exempt.”
Auburn University previously had a face-covering policy requiring those on campus to wear a face-covering both indoors and outdoors in August. The policy was lifted during the fall semester but still required face-coverings to be worn indoors on campus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.