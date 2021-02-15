COVID-19 cases trending down in east Alabama

East Alabama counties saw significantly fewer new COVID-19 cases during the weekend as compared to the previous weekend.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a combined total of 178 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties from Friday to Sunday.

This past weekend’s total number of new cases is 91 fewer cases than the previous weekend’s total. ADPH reported 269 total new COVID-19 cases from Feb. 5-7, according to ADPH data.

Of the 178 new cases, 13 were from Chambers County, 97 from Lee County, seven from Macon County, 29 from Russell County and 32 from Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH data.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday:

Chambers County – 1,666 confirmed, 1,659 probable, 3,325 combined

Lee County – 8,213 confirmed, 6,409 probable, 14,622 combined

Macon County – 1,072 confirmed, 298 probable, 1,370 combined

Russell County – 3,079 confirmed, 867 probable, 3,946 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,537 confirmed, 891 probable, 3,428 combined

The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days: