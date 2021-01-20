COVID-19 death roll rises throughout east Alabama

The COVID-19 death toll rose in almost every east Alabama county on Wednesday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed one virus death in Chambers County, one in Macon County and one in Russell County on Wednesday. The department also reported one probable virus death in Lee County and one in Macon County on Wednesday.
There were 5,211 confirmed deaths and 1,072 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama on Wednesday, according to ADPH.
Of the 5,211 reported deaths in Alabama, 53 are from Chambers County, 70 from Lee County, 29 from Macon County, eight from Russell County and 101 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,072 probable deaths, 17 are from Chambers County, 32 from Lee County, eight from Macon County, three from Russell County and six from Tallapoosa County.
ADPH also reported 51 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 144 in Lee County, 17 in Macon County, 48 in Russell County and 13 in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
- Chambers County – 1,507 confirmed, 1,424 probable, 2,931 combined
- Lee County – 7,275 confirmed, 5,474 probable, 12,749 combined
- Macon County – 950 confirmed, 236 probable, 1,186 combined
- Russell County – 2,692 confirmed, 715 probable, 3,407 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,802 confirmed, 839 probable, 2,641 combined
Lee County is averaging about 131 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks, the highest average among other east Alabama counties, according to ADPH data.
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 31
- Macon County — 11
- Russell County — 35
- Tallapoosa County — 15
ADPH reported 3,112 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Wednesday, 1,904 confirmed cases and 1,208 probable cases. There were 340,887 confirmed cases and 88,767 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 429,654 cases on Wednesday, according to Bamatracker.com.