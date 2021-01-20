COVID-19 death roll rises throughout east Alabama

The COVID-19 death toll rose in almost every east Alabama county on Wednesday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed one virus death in Chambers County, one in Macon County and one in Russell County on Wednesday. The department also reported one probable virus death in Lee County and one in Macon County on Wednesday.

There were 5,211 confirmed deaths and 1,072 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama on Wednesday, according to ADPH.

Of the 5,211 reported deaths in Alabama, 53 are from Chambers County, 70 from Lee County, 29 from Macon County, eight from Russell County and 101 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,072 probable deaths, 17 are from Chambers County, 32 from Lee County, eight from Macon County, three from Russell County and six from Tallapoosa County.

ADPH also reported 51 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 144 in Lee County, 17 in Macon County, 48 in Russell County and 13 in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases: