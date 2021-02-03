COVID-19 death toll rises again, Lee County surpasses 14,000 total virus cases

The COVID-19 death toll rose once again in east Alabama counties, as Lee County surpassed 14,000 total COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed one new COVID-19 death in Lee County, one in Russell County and one in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday. The department also reported a probable COVID-19 death in Russell County and three in Tallapoosa County.

As of Wednesday, there have been 6,529 confirmed deaths and 1,674 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of the 6,529 reported deaths in Alabama, 60 are from Chambers County, 82 from Lee County, 30 from Macon County, 17 from Russell County and 112 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,674 probable deaths, 18 are from Chambers County, 46 from Lee County, nine from Macon County, six from Russell County and 10 from Tallapoosa County.

Lee County also surpassed 14,000 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday when ADPH reported 99 new virus cases in the county on Tuesday. There were 7,933 confirmed cases and 6,115 probable cases in the county on Wednesday. The combined case total was 14,048.