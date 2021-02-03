COVID-19 death toll rises again, Lee County surpasses 14,000 total virus cases

The COVID-19 death toll rose once again in east Alabama counties, as Lee County surpassed 14,000 total COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed one new COVID-19 death in Lee County, one in Russell County and one in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday. The department also reported a probable COVID-19 death in Russell County and three in Tallapoosa County.
As of Wednesday, there have been 6,529 confirmed deaths and 1,674 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 6,529 reported deaths in Alabama, 60 are from Chambers County, 82 from Lee County, 30 from Macon County, 17 from Russell County and 112 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,674 probable deaths, 18 are from Chambers County, 46 from Lee County, nine from Macon County, six from Russell County and 10 from Tallapoosa County.
Lee County also surpassed 14,000 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday when ADPH reported 99 new virus cases in the county on Tuesday. There were 7,933 confirmed cases and 6,115 probable cases in the county on Wednesday. The combined case total was 14,048.
Lee County is one of seven Alabama counties that have reported more than 14,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Mobile, Baldwin, Tuscaloosa, Montgomery, Jefferson, Shelby and Madison counties all have at least 14,000 total virus cases or more, according to ADPH data.
ADPH also reported 19 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, two in Macon County, 20 in Russell County and 22 in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Wednesday:
- Chambers County – 1,617 confirmed, 1,616 probable, 3,233 combined
- Macon County – 1,023 confirmed, 285 probable, 1,308 combined
- Russell County – 3,015 confirmed, 787 probable, 3,802 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,509 confirmed, 848 probable, 3,357 combined
Lee County continues to average the most new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks among area counties. The county is averaging about 96 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past 14 days.
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 24
- Macon County — 9
- Russell County — 29
- Tallapoosa County — 54
ADPH reported 2,118 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Wednesday, 1,420 confirmed cases and 698 probable cases. There were 365,818 confirmed cases and 99,238 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 465,056 cases on Wednesday, according to Bamatracker.com.