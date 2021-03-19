COVID-19 death toll rises, cases remain low in east Alabama

Despite the number of new COVID-19 cases remaining low, many east Alabama counties saw their virus death tolls rise Friday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed one new COVID-19 death in Lee County, one in Macon County and one in Russell County Friday. The department also reported two probable virus deaths in Lee County.
As of Friday, there have been 8,215 confirmed deaths and 2,210 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 8,215 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 74 are from Chambers County, 102 from Lee County, 37 from Macon County, 25 from Russell County and 127 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,210 probable deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 64 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.
ADPH reported one new COVID-19 case in Chambers County, 17 in Lee County, three in Macon County, two in Russell County and two in Tallapoosa County Thursday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday:
Chambers County – 1,723 confirmed, 1,742 probable, 3,465 combined
Lee County – 8,513 confirmed, 6,735 probable, 15,248 combined
Macon County – 1,189 confirmed, 324 probable, 1,513 combined
Russell County – 3,199 confirmed, 977 probable, 4,176 combined
Tallapoosa County – 2,724 confirmed, 1,104 probable, 3,828 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Friday:
Chambers County — 3
Lee County — 15
Macon County — 3
Russell County — 7
Tallapoosa County — 15
ADPH reported 531 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Friday, including 388 confirmed cases and 143 probable cases. There were 397,865 confirmed cases and 112,714 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 510,579 cases on Friday, according to Bamatracker.com.