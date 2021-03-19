 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 death toll rises, cases remain low in east Alabama
0 comments
alert top story

COVID-19 death toll rises, cases remain low in east Alabama

{{featured_button_text}}
EAMC testing (copy)

In this January 2021 file photo, an East Alabama Medical Center nurse prepares to give a COVID-19 test at EAMC’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing location in Opelika.

 Sara Palczewski,

Despite the number of new COVID-19 cases remaining low, many east Alabama counties saw their virus death tolls rise Friday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed one new COVID-19 death in Lee County, one in Macon County and one in Russell County Friday. The department also reported two probable virus deaths in Lee County.

As of Friday, there have been 8,215 confirmed deaths and 2,210 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of the 8,215 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 74 are from Chambers County, 102 from Lee County, 37 from Macon County, 25 from Russell County and 127 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,210 probable deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 64 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.

ADPH reported one new COVID-19 case in Chambers County, 17 in Lee County, three in Macon County, two in Russell County and two in Tallapoosa County Thursday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday:

Chambers County – 1,723 confirmed, 1,742 probable, 3,465 combined

Lee County – 8,513 confirmed, 6,735 probable, 15,248 combined

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Macon County – 1,189 confirmed, 324 probable, 1,513 combined

Russell County – 3,199 confirmed, 977 probable, 4,176 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,724 confirmed, 1,104 probable, 3,828 combined

The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Friday:

Chambers County — 3

Lee County — 15

Macon County — 3

Russell County — 7

Tallapoosa County — 15

ADPH reported 531 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Friday, including 388 confirmed cases and 143 probable cases. There were 397,865 confirmed cases and 112,714 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The combined total was 510,579 cases on Friday, according to Bamatracker.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan DA about Trump

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert