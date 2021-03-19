COVID-19 death toll rises, cases remain low in east Alabama

Despite the number of new COVID-19 cases remaining low, many east Alabama counties saw their virus death tolls rise Friday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed one new COVID-19 death in Lee County, one in Macon County and one in Russell County Friday. The department also reported two probable virus deaths in Lee County.

As of Friday, there have been 8,215 confirmed deaths and 2,210 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of the 8,215 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 74 are from Chambers County, 102 from Lee County, 37 from Macon County, 25 from Russell County and 127 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,210 probable deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 64 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.

ADPH reported one new COVID-19 case in Chambers County, 17 in Lee County, three in Macon County, two in Russell County and two in Tallapoosa County Thursday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday:

Chambers County – 1,723 confirmed, 1,742 probable, 3,465 combined

Lee County – 8,513 confirmed, 6,735 probable, 15,248 combined

