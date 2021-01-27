COVID-19 death toll rises in east Alabama, Lee County

The COVID-19 death toll continued to rise in east Alabama, including Lee County, on Wednesday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths in Lee County, one in Macon County and two in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday. ADPH also reported one probable virus death in Lee County.
As of Wednesday, there have been 5,817 confirmed deaths and 1,355 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 5,817 reported deaths in Alabama, 58 are from Chambers County, 76 from Lee County, 30 from Macon County, 12 from Russell County and 105 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,355 probable deaths, 17 are from Chambers County, 36 from Lee County, eight from Macon County, four from Russell County and six from Tallapoosa County.
East Alabama counties also continue to see new COVID-19 cases reported in the area. ADPH reported 50 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 115 in Lee County, four in Macon County, 14 in Russell County and 48 in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Wednesday:
- Chambers County – 1,572 confirmed, 1,565 probable, 3,137 combined
- Lee County – 7,652 confirmed, 5,830 probable, 13,482 combined
- Macon County – 989 confirmed, 257 probable, 1,246 combined
- Russell County – 2,882 confirmed, 760 probable, 3,642 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,371 confirmed, 857 probable, 3,228 combined
Lee County continues to average the most new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks among area counties, however, its average is on the decline. The county is averaging about 111 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past 14 days. Lee County was averaging 123 new cases per day to begin the week, according to APDH data.
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 32
- Macon County — 10
- Russell County — 36
- Tallapoosa County — 48
ADPH reported 3,177 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Wednesday, 2,049 confirmed cases and 1,128 probable cases. There were 354,967 confirmed cases and 94,119 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 449,086 cases on Wednesday, according to Bamatracker.com.