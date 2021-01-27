COVID-19 death toll rises in east Alabama, Lee County

The COVID-19 death toll continued to rise in east Alabama, including Lee County, on Wednesday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths in Lee County, one in Macon County and two in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday. ADPH also reported one probable virus death in Lee County.

As of Wednesday, there have been 5,817 confirmed deaths and 1,355 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of the 5,817 reported deaths in Alabama, 58 are from Chambers County, 76 from Lee County, 30 from Macon County, 12 from Russell County and 105 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,355 probable deaths, 17 are from Chambers County, 36 from Lee County, eight from Macon County, four from Russell County and six from Tallapoosa County.

East Alabama counties also continue to see new COVID-19 cases reported in the area. ADPH reported 50 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 115 in Lee County, four in Macon County, 14 in Russell County and 48 in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Wednesday: