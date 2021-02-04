COVID-19 death toll rises in Lee County, other east Alabama counties

East Alabama saw its COVID-19 death toll rise once again on Thursday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths in Lee County, one in Russell County and one in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday. The department also reported three probable COVID-19 deaths in Chambers County and one in Lee County.
As of Thursday, there have been 6,642 confirmed deaths and 1,723 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 6,642 reported deaths in Alabama, 60 are from Chambers County, 84 from Lee County, 30 from Macon County, 18 from Russell County and 113 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,723 probable deaths, 21 are from Chambers County, 47 from Lee County, nine from Macon County, six from Russell County and 10 from Tallapoosa County.
ADPH also reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 108 in Lee County, two in Macon County, 25 in Russell County and 17 in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Thursday:
- Chambers County – 1,621 confirmed, 1,618 probable, 3,239 combined
- Lee County – 7,980 confirmed, 6,169 probable, 14,149 combined
- Macon County – 1,026 confirmed, 284 probable, 1,310 combined
- Russell County – 3,022 confirmed, 803 probable, 3,825 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,523 confirmed, 850 probable, 3,373 combined
Lee County continues to average the most new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks among area counties. The county is averaging about 92 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past 14 days.
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 21
- Macon County — 8
- Russell County — 27
- Tallapoosa County — 53
ADPH reported 2,767 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Thursday, 1,955 confirmed cases and 812 probable cases. There were 367,773 confirmed cases and 100,050 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 467,823 cases on Thursday, according to Bamatracker.com.