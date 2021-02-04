COVID-19 death toll rises in Lee County, other east Alabama counties

East Alabama saw its COVID-19 death toll rise once again on Thursday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths in Lee County, one in Russell County and one in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday. The department also reported three probable COVID-19 deaths in Chambers County and one in Lee County.

As of Thursday, there have been 6,642 confirmed deaths and 1,723 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of the 6,642 reported deaths in Alabama, 60 are from Chambers County, 84 from Lee County, 30 from Macon County, 18 from Russell County and 113 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,723 probable deaths, 21 are from Chambers County, 47 from Lee County, nine from Macon County, six from Russell County and 10 from Tallapoosa County.

ADPH also reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 108 in Lee County, two in Macon County, 25 in Russell County and 17 in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Thursday: