COVID-19 death toll rises in many east Alabama counties

Many east Alabama counties saw their COVID-19 death toll rise to begin the first week of February.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths in Chambers County, two in Russell County and two in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday. The department also reported a probable COVID-19 death in Macon County and one in Tallapoosa County.

As of Tuesday, there have been 6,314 confirmed deaths and 1,580 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of the 6,314 reported deaths in Alabama, 60 are from Chambers County, 81 from Lee County, 30 from Macon County, 16 from Russell County and 111 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,580 probable deaths, 18 are from Chambers County, 47 from Lee County, nine from Macon County, five from Russell County and seven from Tallapoosa County.

East Alabama counties also continue to see new COVID-19 cases reported in the area. ADPH reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 86 in Lee County, 11 in Macon County, 25 in Russell County and 32 in Tallapoosa County on Monday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Tuesday: