COVID-19 death toll rises in many east Alabama counties

Many east Alabama counties saw their COVID-19 death toll rise to begin the first week of February.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths in Chambers County, two in Russell County and two in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday. The department also reported a probable COVID-19 death in Macon County and one in Tallapoosa County.
As of Tuesday, there have been 6,314 confirmed deaths and 1,580 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 6,314 reported deaths in Alabama, 60 are from Chambers County, 81 from Lee County, 30 from Macon County, 16 from Russell County and 111 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,580 probable deaths, 18 are from Chambers County, 47 from Lee County, nine from Macon County, five from Russell County and seven from Tallapoosa County.
East Alabama counties also continue to see new COVID-19 cases reported in the area. ADPH reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 86 in Lee County, 11 in Macon County, 25 in Russell County and 32 in Tallapoosa County on Monday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Tuesday:
- Chambers County – 1,608 confirmed, 1,611 probable, 3,219 combined
- Lee County – 7,897 confirmed, 6,061 probable, 13,958 combined
- Macon County – 1,021 confirmed, 282 probable, 1,303 combined
- Russell County – 3,006 confirmed, 777 probable, 3,783 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,499 confirmed, 850 probable, 3,349 combined
Lee County continues to average the most new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks among area counties, however, its average is on the decline. The county is averaging about 99 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past 14 days. Lee County was averaging 116 new cases per day to this time a week ago, according to APDH data.
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 36
- Macon County — 10
- Russell County — 31
- Tallapoosa County — 54
ADPH reported 2,078 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Tuesday, 1,170 confirmed cases and 908 probable cases. There were 364,398 confirmed cases and 98,540 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 462,938 cases on Tuesday, according to Bamatracker.com.