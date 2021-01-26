COVID-19 death toll rises significantly in Chambers County, also rises in Lee County

The COVID-19 death toll significantly rose in Chambers County on Tuesday as other counties also continue to see their virus death tolls rise.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed five COVID-19 deaths in Chambers County on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total death toll to 58 confirmed deaths and 17 probable virus deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Chambers County has the third-highest death toll among east Alabama counties with Lee and Tallapoosa counties having higher death totals.

ADPH also confirmed two virus deaths in Lee County and one in Russell County on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, there have been 5,638 confirmed deaths and 1,258 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of the 5,638 reported deaths in Alabama, 74 from Lee County, 29 from Macon County, 12 from Russell County and 103 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,258 probable deaths, 35 are from Lee County, eight from Macon County, four from Russell County and six from Tallapoosa County.