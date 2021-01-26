COVID-19 death toll rises significantly in Chambers County, also rises in Lee County

The COVID-19 death toll significantly rose in Chambers County on Tuesday as other counties also continue to see their virus death tolls rise.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed five COVID-19 deaths in Chambers County on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total death toll to 58 confirmed deaths and 17 probable virus deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Chambers County has the third-highest death toll among east Alabama counties with Lee and Tallapoosa counties having higher death totals.
ADPH also confirmed two virus deaths in Lee County and one in Russell County on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, there have been 5,638 confirmed deaths and 1,258 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 5,638 reported deaths in Alabama, 74 from Lee County, 29 from Macon County, 12 from Russell County and 103 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,258 probable deaths, 35 are from Lee County, eight from Macon County, four from Russell County and six from Tallapoosa County.
East Alabama counties also saw a large number of new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday. ADPH reported 30 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 118 in Lee County, 15 in Macon County, 44 in Russell County and 22 in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
- Chambers County – 1,559 confirmed, 1,526 probable, 3,085 combined
- Lee County – 7,599 confirmed, 5,779 probable, 13,378 combined
- Macon County – 988 confirmed, 255 probable, 1,243 combined
- Russell County – 2,870 confirmed, 758 probable, 3,628 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,338 confirmed, 846 probable, 3,184 combined
Lee County continues to average the most new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks among east Alabama counties, however, its average is on the decline. The county is averaging about 116 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past 14 days. Lee County was averaging 139 new cases per day ten days ago, according to APDH data.
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 31
- Macon County — 10
- Russell County — 39
- Tallapoosa County — 46
ADPH reported 2,900 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Tuesday, 1,930 confirmed cases and 970 probable cases. There were 352,918 confirmed cases and 92,991 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 445,909 cases on Tuesday, according to Bamatracker.com.