COVID-19 death toll still rising in east Alabama

The COVID-19 death toll in east Alabama rose again on Thursday, bringing the three-day death toll to 12 confirmed deaths and 14 probable deaths.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed 12 new COVID-19 deaths from Tuesday to Thursday among Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. The department also reported 14 probable virus deaths in the counties during the same time period.

ADPH confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths in Chambers County, one in Lee County and two in Tallapoosa County on Thursday. The department also reported one probable death in Chambers County and one in Russell County, according to ADPH data.

As of Thursday, there have been 7,089 confirmed deaths and 1,932 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of the 7,089 reported deaths in Alabama, 65 are from Chambers County, 85 from Lee County, 31 from Macon County, 20 from Russell County and 116 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,932 probable deaths, 27 are from Chambers County, 52 from Lee County, nine from Macon County, nine from Russell County and 13 from Tallapoosa County.

ADPH also reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 50 in Lee County, six in Macon County, 17 in Russell County and 10 in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}